Looking at the Falcons’ Week 8 Pro Football Focus grades

A win in Week 8 would have given the Atlanta Falcons their first winning record since the 2017 season. Instead, Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers dropped the team to 3-4. In Week 9, the Saints host the Falcons and despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the year, New Orleans has an elite defense and solid running game.

Before we turn our attention to next weekend’s rivalry game, though, let’s check out the best and worst of Atlanta’s Pro Football Focus grades from Week 8, and for the season overall.

Offense

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Highest (Week 8) Lowest (Week 8) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade HB Cordarrelle Patterson 87.1 TE Kyle Pitts 50.3 WR Tajae Sharpe 79.7 WR Russell Gage 50.2 RT Kaleb McGary 70.3 RG Chris Lindstrom 49.8 C Matt Hennessy 68.7 LT Jake Matthews 48.7 WR Olamide Zaccheaus 63.8 LG Jalen Mayfield 45.4

Week 8 presented us with a rare combination of Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Kyle Pitts as three of the five lowest-graded Falcons players offensively. Matthews and Lindstrom both struggled in pass protection. In fact, rookie Jalen Mayfield graded better in pass protection than Matthews.

As for Tajae Sharpe, his grade of 79.7 is the third-highest of his career so far, and best since 2019. Against Carolina, Sharpe was targeted six times and pulled in all six passes for 58 yards.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade HB Cordarrelle Patterson (221) 87.7 TE Parker Hesse (10) 55.4 QB Matt Ryan (467) 82.6 QB Feleipe Franks (9 53.9 TE Kyle Pitts (353) 80.8 QB Josh Rosen (8) 50.4 RG Chris Lindstrom (473) 79.4 TE Hayden Hurst (259) 46.5 C Drew Dalman (9) 69.4 LG Jalen Mayfield (468) 38.8

Notables: LT Jake Matthews (12th – 65.0), WR Calvin Ridley (13th – 64.2), HB Mike Davis (14th – 62.2)

Defense

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Highest (Week 7) Lowest (Week 7) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade CB A.J. Terrell 78.4 DT Jonathan Bullard 50.5 OLB James Vaughters 73.6 S Jaylinn Hawkins 49.1 CB Fabian Moreau 70.8 DT Marlon Davidson 48.7 OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 67.3 OLB Steven Means 39.4 CB Avery Williams 66.6 CB Richie Grant 33.8

Jaylinn Hawkins earned a 49.1 grade, but we’ll give the second-year safety a pass because of his consistency this season as one of the better defenders. There are some concerns around rookie safety Richie Grant and second-year defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. Both are second-round draft picks, which you expect more from, especially Davidson.

This week, Avery Williams filled in for Isaiah Oliver at slot, where he was featured 19 times. He was solid in pass coverage and when it came to tackling. Plus, Williams was sent on a blitz and recorded a QB hit. It is also nice to see Vaughters, a rotational practice-squad player, have an impactful performance.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade CB A.J. Terrell (359) 78.4 ED Brandon Copeland (58) 47.9 S Jaylinn Hawkins (205) 73.1 OLB Steven Means (364) 47.3 CB Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS) 72.6 CB Richie Grant (95) 46.2 DT Grady Jarrett (356) 71.7 DT Ta’Quon Graham (92) 43.8 OLB Dante Fowler (217) 69.9 DT John Cominsky (2) 24.8

Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (9th – 60.5), MLB Deion Jones (12th – 57.5), MLB Foye Oluokun (21st – 49.7)

