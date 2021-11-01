Looking at the Falcons’ Week 8 Pro Football Focus grades

Deen Worley
·3 min read
In this article:
A win in Week 8 would have given the Atlanta Falcons their first winning record since the 2017 season. Instead, Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers dropped the team to 3-4. In Week 9, the Saints host the Falcons and despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the year, New Orleans has an elite defense and solid running game.

Before we turn our attention to next weekend’s rivalry game, though, let’s check out the best and worst of Atlanta’s Pro Football Focus grades from Week 8, and for the season overall.

Offense

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Highest (Week 8)

Lowest (Week 8)

Pos

Player

Grade

Pos

Player

Grade

HB

Cordarrelle Patterson

87.1

TE

Kyle Pitts

50.3

WR

Tajae Sharpe

79.7

WR

Russell Gage

50.2

RT

Kaleb McGary

70.3

RG

Chris Lindstrom

49.8

C

Matt Hennessy

68.7

LT

Jake Matthews

48.7

WR

Olamide Zaccheaus

63.8

LG

Jalen Mayfield

45.4

Week 8 presented us with a rare combination of Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Kyle Pitts as three of the five lowest-graded Falcons players offensively. Matthews and Lindstrom both struggled in pass protection. In fact, rookie Jalen Mayfield graded better in pass protection than Matthews.

As for Tajae Sharpe, his grade of 79.7 is the third-highest of his career so far, and best since 2019. Against Carolina, Sharpe was targeted six times and pulled in all six passes for 58 yards.

Highest (Season)

Lowest (Season)

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

HB

Cordarrelle Patterson (221)

87.7

TE

Parker Hesse (10)

55.4

QB

Matt Ryan (467)

82.6

QB

Feleipe Franks (9

53.9

TE

Kyle Pitts (353)

80.8

QB

Josh Rosen (8)

50.4

RG

Chris Lindstrom (473)

79.4

TE

Hayden Hurst (259)

46.5

C

Drew Dalman (9)

69.4

LG

Jalen Mayfield (468)

38.8

Notables: LT Jake Matthews (12th – 65.0), WR Calvin Ridley (13th – 64.2), HB Mike Davis (14th – 62.2)

Defense

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Highest (Week 7)

Lowest (Week 7)

Pos

Player

Grade

Pos

Player

Grade

CB

A.J. Terrell

78.4

DT

Jonathan Bullard

50.5

OLB

James Vaughters

73.6

S

Jaylinn Hawkins

49.1

CB

Fabian Moreau

70.8

DT

Marlon Davidson

48.7

OLB

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

67.3

OLB

Steven Means

39.4

CB

Avery Williams

66.6

CB

Richie Grant

33.8

Jaylinn Hawkins earned a 49.1 grade, but we’ll give the second-year safety a pass because of his consistency this season as one of the better defenders. There are some concerns around rookie safety Richie Grant and second-year defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. Both are second-round draft picks, which you expect more from, especially Davidson.

This week, Avery Williams filled in for Isaiah Oliver at slot, where he was featured 19 times. He was solid in pass coverage and when it came to tackling. Plus, Williams was sent on a blitz and recorded a QB hit. It is also nice to see Vaughters, a rotational practice-squad player, have an impactful performance.

Highest (Season)

Lowest (Season)

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

Pos

Player (Total Snaps)

Grade

CB

A.J. Terrell (359)

78.4

ED

Brandon Copeland (58)

47.9

S

Jaylinn Hawkins (205)

73.1

OLB

Steven Means (364)

47.3

CB

Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS)

72.6

CB

Richie Grant (95)

46.2

DT

Grady Jarrett (356)

71.7

DT

Ta’Quon Graham (92)

43.8

OLB

Dante Fowler (217)

69.9

DT

John Cominsky (2)

24.8

Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (9th – 60.5), MLB Deion Jones (12th – 57.5), MLB Foye Oluokun (21st – 49.7)

