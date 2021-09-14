Looking at Falcons’ highest and lowest PFF grades from Week 1
There was a lot of bad in the Falcons’ season-opening loss, and unfortunately, very few bright spots. Three players posted a Pro Football Focus grade lower than 30 in Sunday’s game.
Before we turn our focus to Atlanta’s Week 2 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at the team’s Week 1 PFF grades.
Offense
Highest
Lowest
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
RB
74.8
TE
Hayden Hurst
51.5
C
69.4
TE
Lee Smith
48
FB
Keith Smith
67.1
RT
Kaleb McGary
46.9
RG
Chris Lindstrom
66.3
WR
Russell Gage
46.7
RG
Colby Gossett
65.9
LG
28.8
The first thing that jumps out is how bad Mayfield was (28.8 grade). His pass blocking really hurt the team as the Eagles got pressure up the middle with ease. The penalties also really hurt the Falcons' offensive line as a unit on Sunday. Drew Dalman, who went in for relief of Mayfield briefly, earned the team's second-highest grade. Dalman earned a pass-blocking grade of 73.1 and a run-blocking grade of 81.5. Cordarrelle Patterson comes away as Atlanta's highest-graded offensive player. As a running back, he was the team's leading rusher and was effective through the passing game as well. You hope to see Patterson included in the offense more in Week 2 against Tampa Bay.
Defense
Highest
Lowest
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
CB
TJ Green
84.6
MLB
Deion Jones
49.7
DE
Jonathan Bullard
72
DT
Tyeler Davison
49.2
LOLB
Mykal Walker
66.3
ROLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
47.3
SS
Jaylinn Hawkins
64.9
FS
Richie Grant
29.4
CB
Fabian Moreau
61.5
DT
John Cominsky
24.8
Linebacker Mykal Walker was among the highest graders on the defensive side of the football. However, this comes with only six plays on defense. The same thing could be said for T.J. Green, who is the highest-graded Falcons player overall. With the linebacking core struggling in the passing game, Walker could have potentially been an upgrade in this area. Pass coverage was his best asset during his rookie season a year ago. Deion Jones, who was flying around the football and made some key stops, left a lot to be desired in his pass defense. He allowed a 100 percent completion rate, giving up seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.
1
1