Looking at Falcons’ highest and lowest PFF grades from Week 1

There was a lot of bad in the Falcons’ season-opening loss, and unfortunately, very few bright spots. Three players posted a Pro Football Focus grade lower than 30 in Sunday’s game.

Before we turn our focus to Atlanta’s Week 2 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at the team’s Week 1 PFF grades.

Offense

Highest Lowest Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade RB Cordarrelle Patterson 74.8 TE Hayden Hurst 51.5 C Drew Dalman 69.4 TE Lee Smith 48 FB Keith Smith 67.1 RT Kaleb McGary 46.9 RG Chris Lindstrom 66.3 WR Russell Gage 46.7 RG Colby Gossett 65.9 LG Jalen Mayfield 28.8

The first thing that jumps out is how bad Mayfield was (28.8 grade). His pass blocking really hurt the team as the Eagles got pressure up the middle with ease. The penalties also really hurt the Falcons' offensive line as a unit on Sunday. Drew Dalman, who went in for relief of Mayfield briefly, earned the team's second-highest grade. Dalman earned a pass-blocking grade of 73.1 and a run-blocking grade of 81.5. Cordarrelle Patterson comes away as Atlanta's highest-graded offensive player. As a running back, he was the team's leading rusher and was effective through the passing game as well. You hope to see Patterson included in the offense more in Week 2 against Tampa Bay.

Defense

Highest Lowest Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade CB TJ Green 84.6 MLB Deion Jones 49.7 DE Jonathan Bullard 72 DT Tyeler Davison 49.2 LOLB Mykal Walker 66.3 ROLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 47.3 SS Jaylinn Hawkins 64.9 FS Richie Grant 29.4 CB Fabian Moreau 61.5 DT John Cominsky 24.8

Linebacker Mykal Walker was among the highest graders on the defensive side of the football. However, this comes with only six plays on defense. The same thing could be said for T.J. Green, who is the highest-graded Falcons player overall. With the linebacking core struggling in the passing game, Walker could have potentially been an upgrade in this area. Pass coverage was his best asset during his rookie season a year ago. Deion Jones, who was flying around the football and made some key stops, left a lot to be desired in his pass defense. He allowed a 100 percent completion rate, giving up seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

