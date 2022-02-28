Looking at the Eagles most pressing offseason need entering NFL free agency

The NFL offseason has officially started and as the new league year quickly approaches, all 32 teams will start the process of building for 2022.

Philadelphia has three first-round picks in April’s draft, but the first order of business will center around NFL free agency and adding a few veteran pieces to the lineup.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently took a look at pertinent offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams, and the Eagles’ biggest needs are located in the backend of the defense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Find a long-term replacement at safety. Sounds familiar, right? Well, just like their division rivals in Dallas, the Eagles are going to be in the market for safety help this offseason. Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are both free agents, and while the Eagles could turn to Marcus Epps or 2020 fourth-rounder K’Von Wallace for more snaps in 2022, this is a position in which defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will probably want two new starters.

Veteran names like Tyrann Mathieu, Terrell Edmunds, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams will likely be immediate free agent targets, while Philadelphia also has the draft capital to address the position via the NFL draft as well.

