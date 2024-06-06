New Site looking to develop youth into depth

WHEELER – There’s a youth movement underway at New Site, fresh off an appearance in the Class 2A title game.

The Royals return senior Chloe Chism, who averaged 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season and made the Daily Journal’s All-Area second team. But she’s going to need some help after the Royals graduated Brooklyn Hodum, who averaged 18 points last season.

“Today was our first day to play,” New Site head coach Byron Sparks said Tuesday. “We’ve got a good group of ninth graders, and I’m going to mix them in all summer and play them as much as I can, because I think we’re going to need them when the season starts. We’re going to play a lot of people and kind of sort things out.”

Scoring depth was already an issue for New Site last season – the only player outside of Chism and Hodum to average more than six points per game was freshman Johna Lindley, who played in just eight games. Sparks is a believer in his freshman class, but he knows that he can’t replace Hodum’s production with only one person.

“Well, nobody’s going to replace her one-on-one,” Sparks said. “We don’t have anybody that we can insert to replace her, but we’ve just got to have multiple kids get a little better offensively to make up the difference losing her.”

Chism had 15 of New Site’s 24 points in an overtime loss to Wheeler on Tuesday afternoon. Sparks knows what he has in her, but the rest of summer is about the squad’s younger players.

“I think the last couple of summers, we kind of knew what we were dealing with with what was returning,” Sparks said. “I think this year, again, it goes back to the young group that’s so good and I think has some potential. We’re going to mix in a lot more ninth graders than probably we have the last couple of years.”