Looking at the details of the Jack Conklin contract extension

Christmas came early for right tackle Jack Conklin and his family as he received a new four-year extension worth $60 million from the Cleveland Browns before their game against the New Orleans Saints. Returning from his injured 2021 campaign and playing well, the Browns have created a window where they can maintain the same offensive line at least two years into the future.

He has stated Cleveland is his home, which is why he did not try to break the bank in free agency, signing before the offseason as well. The details have come out on Conklin’s deal as well, so we take a look at those here to break down the new contract of the Cleveland right tackle.

The basics of the deal for the Browns and Jack Conklin

Browns Jack Conklin extension

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Amari Cooper (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelersat FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

For starters, this extension for Conklin is more truly a two-year deal than a four-year deal as he got $31 million guaranteed of the $60 million extension. This will keep him in Cleveland through the 2024 season when he will be just 30 years old. Who knows, if he continues to play well, the Browns may restructure the last two years of that deal to keep him around longer as well.

This deal is also structured to pass a chunk of Conklin’s bonus down the road to ease the cap hit every year. He has two void years in 2027 and 2028 where he will still get a small portion of his bonus despite not being on the roster.

However, the part of the deal that should be focused on is the impact it has on the salary cap in both 2023 and 2024 for the Browns.

How the contract looks in 2023

Cleveland Browns Jack Conklin

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after running back Nick Chubb (not pictured) scored a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Conklin’s cap hit in 2023 will account for just three percent of Cleveland’s salary cap in 2023 with a tally of nearly $8 million charged against the cap. His base salary will be just over $1 million as he will get an additional $5.8 million in bonuses. As 2023 was set to be a void year for Conklin’s original deal, he will still get that money while also receiving an extra $2.8 million in bonuses from his new deal.

Again, Conklin will still get the other $7 million he is guaranteed, but the Browns have deferred that down the road in $2.2 million chunks from 2024 through 2027 to lighten the burden. Conklin can earn an extra $1 million in per-game bonuses based on his availability for the Browns.

The Browns would not be looking to cut him anyway after just extending him, but Conklin’s contract will not allow for the Browns to benefit from releasing him in 2023.

How the contract looks in 2024

Browns Jack Conklin

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) rushes the pocket against Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) in the first half during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

The cap hit of Conklin’s deal rises from about $8 million in 2023 to $13 million in 2024. Again, he will get the $3 million in bonuses from the remaining void year of his original deal, plus a chunk of his signing bonus, his 2023 option that has been kicked down the road, and a piece of his 2024 bonus. The rest of his 2024 bonus has been structured to be handed out to him in portions of about $1.7 million through his void years spanning until 2028.

He can again earn an additional $1 million in per-game bonuses from the Browns in 2024 with a base salary of $4.5 million in two years. This accounts for about five percent of the Browns’ cap hit in 2024.

The Browns would not benefit from releasing Conklin in 2024 either.

Breaking down Conklin's deal beyond 2024

Browns Jack Conklin

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) runs through a drill against Kendall Lamm (70) during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Again, technically Conklin is under contract through 2026, but the Browns can cut him and save $15 million in both 2025 and 2026 after the 2024 season with a post-June 1 designation. They would still owe him his bonuses that have been kicked down the road, but his base cap hit would be eliminated.

Given how the Browns have structured his bonus, Conklin would still be owed about $4.5 million in both 2025 and 2026, but this is well worth it to create cushions of cap space in both 2023 and 2024 to maximize a two-year window to win a Super Bowl. The Browns would then owe Conklin about $3.9 million in his 2027 void year, and $1.7 million in his 2028 void year to pay out the finality of his bonuses.

Final thoughts on Conklin's new deal

Browns Jack Conklin

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin keeps watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns are looking to capitalize on a two-year window with their current offensive line. By the end of 2024, the Browns will have an out on by then 33-year-old Joel Bitonio, left tackle Jedrick Wills’ rookie deal will expire, and Wyatt Teller has an out in his deal as well.

Houston Texans’ left tackle Laremy Tunsil is going to reset the tackle market this offseason as well, so inking Conklin to the 20th-highest-paid tackle well before he had the chance to enter free agency is a win for the Browns on paper. He could have gotten more had he tested the market, but Conklin has stated that Cleveland is his home.

His contract will be determined on the field, however, and Conklin has been one of the better pass protecting tackles in football this season. He has recovered from his injury-riddled 2021 campaign and has not missed a game for the Browns this season since returning in Week 3.

With the offensive line configured over the next two seasons (outside of the center position as Ethan Pocic is still set to hit free agency), it is up to the Browns to capitalize on this window they have created for themselves.

