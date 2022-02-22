Looking at Chiefs’ potential free agent options at cornerback

With free agency less than a month away, we’re continuing to spotlight positions and players the Kansas City Chiefs could look to add in March.

Just as they are at safety, the Chiefs are thin at the cornerback position heading into free agency. L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton are the only two players with starting experience under contract. Both played well last season, making for a good starting point with the group, but the team will need to add more bodies this offseason.

Brett Veach hasn’t spent big in free agency on cornerbacks in the past, so it will be interesting to see if he continues with that approach or decides to invest. Let’s look at some possible free agent CB fits for K.C. in 2022.

Charvarius Ward

Veach could decide to keep the band together by locking up Ward for the long haul. Ward has developed nicely in K.C. over the last four seasons and was just named the Chiefs’ most improved player of 2021 by Pro Football Focus. He allowed a low 79.3 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks last season despite being the 14th-highest targeted CB in the league. Given that Ward is just 25 years old and is comfortable in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system, a long-term investment in Ward would make sense for Kansas City. It’s just a matter of whether they feel they can afford to make it.

J.C. Jackson

Bringing Jackson to Kansas City would require a huge investment. He will command a long-term, top-dollar contract that will likely be in the neighborhood of $20 million per year. He has certainly earned it, compiling an impressive stat line of eight interceptions, 23 passes defended (which led the NFL) and allowing a lowly passer rating of 46.8 to opposing QBs. Could Veach finally pull the trigger on a big-name CB in free agency?

Rasul Douglas

Douglas had a rough start to his career with the Philadelphia Eagles but rebounded nicely with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before having a breakout season with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. In just nine starts for Green Bay, he had 13 passes defended and five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. It seems that Douglas has figured it out and has his best football ahead of him. He fits the mold of the type of CB the Chiefs like, standing at 6-foot-2 with a large frame. He’s also just 26 years old, so he’s the type of player who could help solidify a secondary for years to come.

Kyle Fuller

The Chiefs have shown interest in Fuller in the past when the Chicago Bears put the transition tag on him. He had a great seven-year run with the Bears where he was a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection. Last offseason Fuller signed with the Denver Broncos and while he didn’t have a bad year, he didn’t play up to expectations. He won’t command as much money this offseason and would bring a needed veteran presence to the Chiefs’ secondary.

Levi Wallace

When the Buffalo Bills lost cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season due to a torn ACL, Levi Wallace stepped up and had a great 2021. Wallace was a big part of the Bills ranking first in the NFL in pass defense. He earned a 68.5 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus and has never graded worse than 60 in his four-year career. Entering his prime and at 26 years old, Wallace still has his best football is still ahead of him. With other big-name CBs available, he could fly under the radar and be a bargain for a team like Kansas City.

