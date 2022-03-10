Looking at Chiefs’ potential free agent options at running back

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have just two running backs under contract: 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve/future signing Brenden Knox.

Knox spent the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys but wasn’t on a team during the regular season. He signed a reserve/future contract with K.C. back in January after multiple workouts in the regular season. As for Edwards-Helaire, his first two NFL seasons have been injury-riddled and his performances have been inconsistent.

Regardless of how the running back room ends up looking like for the Chiefs in 2022, Edwards-Helaire will likely play a key role. Let’s take a look at some free agent options who could help him and provide some depth at the position.

Darrel Williams

AP Photo-John McCoy

With Edwards-Helaire missing seven games in 2021, Williams stepped up. Williams racked up 1,010 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns, both career highs. He has established himself as a legitimate dual-threat option out of the backfield and proved he can handle a full workload. That also means that Williams could be offered a starting gig with a different team. If not, a return to K.C. isn’t out of the question.

Jerick McKinnon

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After what was looking like a lost season for McKinnon, he returned from a hamstring injury in Week 18 and made an immediate impact. From Week 18 through the AFC Championship, he racked up 365 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. McKinnon looked like a natural fit in coach Andy Reid’s offense. His speed and elusiveness were a welcomed sight and something the Chiefs’ backfield sorely lacked in 2021. The Chiefs could bring McKinnon back on a similar one-year deal as last year and make him a more prominent part of the rushing rotation if he can stay healthy.

Cordarrelle Patterson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Even at 31 years old Patterson is still one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. He had a career year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 with 618 rushing yards, 548 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. He still has top-end speed and can lineup anywhere on the field. With needs at running back and wide receiver, the Chiefs could kill two birds with one stone by signing Patterson. He would bring some needed size to the offense while also still having the speed to fit in with the rest of K.C. playmakers. Don’t forget about Patterson’s kick return abilities with eight career kick returns for touchdowns.

Marlon Mack

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After two very productive years for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and 2019, Mack was on track to be one of the better running backs in the AFC. Then in 2020, the team drafted Johnathan Taylor and Mack tore his Achilles in Week 1. Taylor would go on to become the best running back in the NFL and Mack lost his spot in the Colts’ RB rotation, spending most of the 2021 season inactive. The Chiefs inquired about trading for Mack in October of last year, but a deal was never reached. Now, almost two years recovered from his injury and still just 26 years old, Mack should be very healthy and ready to contribute. If K.C. still has an interest, Mack and Edwards-Helaire could make for a nice tandem.

J.D. McKissic

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

McKissic is one of the best pass-catching and pass-blocking backs in the league. In 2020 he caught 80 passes for 589 yards and two touchdowns. He isn’t a high-volume rusher, but he is serviceable when called upon to carry the ball. His 2021 season was cut short when he suffered a neck injury in Week 12. At 29 years old and being predominantly a third-down back, McKissic won’t command top-end money and could return a nice value if he stays healthy.

