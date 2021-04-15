Looking at Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s current odds to win 2021 NFL MVP

After putting together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to keep that momentum in his sophomore campaign.

Looking to be viewed as the league’s most valuable player, oddsmakers believe that Herbert’s chances of him securing the award are reasonable in 2021.

At the moment, Herbert’s odds of winning NFL MVP are +3000, which puts him tied for ninth with Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, per BetMGM.

Here’s a look at the players ahead of him and their perspective odds:

QB Patrick Mahomes (+600)

QB Aaron Rodgers (+800)

QB Josh Allen (+1200)

QB Lamar Jackson (+1400)

QB Kyler Murray (+1400)

QB Tom Brady (+1600)

QB Matthew Stafford (+1800)

QB Dak Prescott (+2000)

QB Russell Wilson (+2000)

RB Christian McCaffrey (+2500)

RB Derrick Henry (+2500)

After being forced to start in Week 2 against the Chiefs after a medical accident with Tyrod Taylor, Herbert took the driver’s seat and it was all gas, no brakes for the former No. 6 overall selection.

Herbert set rookie records for total touchdowns (36), passing touchdowns (31), completions (396), multi-passing touchdown games (10), games with 300 yards passing (8) and three-passing touchdown games (6). He was just 39 yards short of Andrew Luck’s rookie record of 4,374 yards passing.

The sky is the limit for Herbert this upcoming season if they can add a high-caliber starting left tackle and another weapon or two in the draft.