Looking for cap space, the Bears release Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel

There's some newsworthy whispering coming out of Halas Hall today:

#Bears roster update:

We have released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) February 21, 2020

The moves aren't particularly surprising, as both were heavily rumored to be moved on from after 2019's underwhelming 8-8 campaign. Amukamara put up respectable numbers (29 pass breakups, 3 INT, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 TD) during his three-season run in Chicago, and while the 30-year-old corner was still playable in 2019, the team clearly wanted to go in a younger (and cheaper) direction. Backup Kevin Toliver -- who, notably, was given some of Amukamara's snaps late in the season -- 2019 6th-round pick Duke Shelley, and newly-signed CFL star Tre Roberson would all be in-house candidates to step up into a starting role.

When healthy, Gabriel flashed some potential as a deep threat. With that said, two concussions sidelined the speedster, and he only appeared in nine games last year. Over two seasons with the Bears, Gabriel had 96 receptions for 1041 yards and six touchdowns.

Most importantly, the two moves free up $13.5 million in 2020 cap space for Ryan Pace and company. As the team looks to (significantly) upgrade (multiple) key positions (like quarterback?), the front office will now have around $27 million in space to operate with.

