Looking at Brian Kelly’s to do list for the LSU Tigers

With the addition of Brian Kelly as the 34th head coach in the LSU Tigers football program, there is a long list of items to address.

In the coming days, he will likely name a large portion of his staff so that they can start hitting the recruiting trails with the early signing period coming up. One of the big dominos for Kelly was securing the commitment of quarterback Walker Howard. Based on his comments, that doesn’t seem to even be the question it was for the last several weeks.

After he lands in Baton Rouge to do the meet and greet and take photos, Kelly will need to find some gumbo. I am sure he won’t have to look very far. Following the press conference on Wednesday, he can begin to get on the trails. We break down five areas that need to be addressed immediately.

Hire top coordinators

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

We have already heard the name Marcus Freeman in regards to a potential defensive coordinator on the Bayou. He decided to join Notre Dame over LSU a season ago, does that change now with Brian Kelly?

The bigger question will be who is running the offense? One would think that based on the current system, neither Jake Peetz nor DJ Mangas will be retained on next year’s staff.

Retain key staffers

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing has been confirmed yet but it is expected that Corey Raymond and Kevin Faulk are expected to remain with LSU. The other might be Brad Davis, he has a good relationship with five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell. Those three names should be at the top of Kelly’s list.

It is especailly important when LSU brings a head coach in with no ties to the area. He recruits nationally, but the quality of recruits are completely different. The school recruits itself but having recuiters who know the area will help.

Recruit, recruit, recruit

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

With Walker Howard staying committed to the class, that is beneficial for the 2022 class. There have been countless decommits since the announcement of Ed Orgeron’s dismissal and players entering the transfer portal. One of his top priorities along with the new staff is going to be re-recruiting players and starting discussions for players who have opted for the transfer portal.

Story continues

Kelly has been recruiting from a national landscape so it is possible that he can get more pipelines going outside the state. At Notre Dame he recruited the South. Top safety Kyle Hamilton was from Georgia. Four of his commits in 2021 were also form the state of Georgia, an area that LSU recruits very well. Just ask Jake Johnson from this class or his brother Max. Either way you look at it, time to hit the trails.

Fix the trenches

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

If there is one thing that Notre Dame did extremely well it was that they produced top offensive linemen. Zack Martin and Quentin Nelson are two of the very best in the NFL, both were Fighting Irish products. LSU has really struggled in the trenches the last two seasons, Kelly and possibly Brad Davis need to improve it immediately.

Five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell will be the first part of fixing the offensive line moving into 2022. Following him, remains to be seen. Currently, the Tigers have a total of 22 offers to the offensive tackle position and 15 more to the interior. Emery Jones and Bo Bordelon both are committed to the class and Kelly will need to ensure they plan to stay the course. There is also a transfer portal full of players to recruit.

Search the Transfer Portal

LSU Athletics/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

It could be too late for a player the caliber of Elias Ricks but that is where this staff should start. The transfer portal grows by the day and they can get instant impact players. Especially with the losses at every level. It will be a full evaluation process for Kelly over the next month with bowl practices, that will allow him to see where the team is at.

They could use another arm in the quarterback room with Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier, and Walker Howard joining in 2022. What about twide receiver or running back? Given how the team looked this year without John Emery Jr and Kayshon Boutte, there is a clear lack of depth. Added a pass rusher or two never hurt anyone.

1

1