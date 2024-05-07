What should we be looking for from the Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 East semifinals series?

What should we be looking for from the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series about to kick off on Tuesday night? We know that the Celtics are down one of their best players in injured star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis, but the Cavs have a lot of players out as well.

Cleveland is a smaller ball club than Boston as a team as well, and have a lot of exploitable mismatches even if KP does not suit up for the Celtics this round. What other important wrinkles does one need to know about this looming matchup for Boston fans?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, took a closer look on a recent episode. Check it out below!

