Looking at the Bears' confusing case for re-signing Danny Trevathan

It can be overwhelming to try and rank the personnel decisions the Bears have in front of them this offseason. There's a $20+ million quarterback decision, a $13 million pass rushing one, and three of their four inside linebackers are unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins in mid-March. They put one of those linebackers, Danny Trevathan, on IR today – further complicating an already sticky issue.

"Talking through everything with where he's at, with where we're at, we just felt like right now is the right time," Matt Nagy said on Wednesday.

The Bears signed Danny Trevathan, who was coming off a Super Bowl title with the Denver Broncos, to a four-year, $28 million contract before the 2016 season. Since then, he's started 45 of 46 games while logging 327 tackles (235 solo), six sacks and three forced fumbles. He's also a highly respected leader at Halas Hall, and has been especially helpful with the development of Roquan Smith.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"You could see Danny Trevathan really take him under his wing, and that was that very important," Matt Nagy said in the wake of Smith's season-ending pectoral injury. "So he's a guy that's really been growing."

Usually, someone with Trevathan's numbers and stature would be a likely candidate to return on a new contract. He's won't turn 30 until March, and was having one of his strongest seasons of his career until hurting his elbow against the Lions in a Week 10 win. The Bears don't have a ton of salary space, but Ryan Pace has always shown an ability to create cap room, and that figures to be no different this offseason. If the Bears wanted to get something done, they very likely could.

Story continues

Whether they would or not is an entirely different issue. Maybe we should have all listened to Trevathan when he, among others, repeatedly told us that his backup, Nick Kwiatkoski, was a starting-caliber linebacker. Since Trevathan has been sidelined, not only has Kiwatkoski filled in, but earned himself a sizeable pay raise along the way.

"I think we felt that early on with Kwit in training camp," he added. "He came in in really good shape. You could see him flying around, you noticed it in preseason, training camp and then when he had that opportunity against the Vikings, you felt it there against a team that runs the ball a lot. So probably that's the biggest place is just being able to cover backs out of the backfield, because we all know he can play the run game really well."

Since taking over in Week 10, Kwiatkoski's been the 11th-best linebacker in football, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a reputation as a run-stopping backer, but his inadequacies in pass coverage have been overstated; his coverage grade (85.4) this season is the 8th best in the NFL.

"There's a perception about Kwit that I think, this year, he's shown that he has coverage skills," linebackers coach Mark Deleone said. "And he's done really well this year when we've put him in those situations."

So well, in fact, that it might make the Bears wonder how much of a priority re-signing Trevathan would be. Kwiatkoski is four years younger than Trevathan, and may not command the same price tag that Trevathan, an established name and Super Bowl champion, will. There's even a bleak reality where both price themselves out of what the Bears are comfortable with. They very well could end up with a talented linebacker signed to a long term extension this offseason, it just might come at the expense of a team leader.

Looking at the Bears' confusing case for re-signing Danny Trevathan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago