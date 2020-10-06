After Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked why people should think he’s the right coach to lead the team to success and his answer included a look back at his predecessor Jim Caldwell.

Patricia said “there was a lot of work to do” when he took over from Caldwell following a 9-7 season in 2017 and that is what he is trying to do. The answer didn’t sit right with many people as Patricia has won 10 games in two-plus seasons and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky called it “a bunch of trash” on ESPN Monday.

When Patricia was asked about the comment on Monday, he said that was just “my general outlook on work” and tried to pivot toward the future rather than the past.

“I mean, right now it’s all about this team, it’s about us, it’s about going forward, it’s about what do we do this week, what do we do next week, when we get to Jacksonville, and just how do we get better,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I always just feel that there’s a lot of just work to do and I think that’s kind of just my internal drive every day to try to be the best coach, best whatever it is that day. Like, let’s go to work and let’s do a lot and try to be the best at it that we can every single day.”

With a 10-25-1 record as the Lions head coach to this point, it’s not a great surprise that Patricia would rethink looking backward as part of his response to how things have gone this season. Should the coming weeks look like the first four, a fourth season in Detroit might wind up being a surprise.

After looking backward Sunday, Matt Patricia says “It’s about going forward” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk