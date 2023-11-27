Looking back at the twelfth Sunday of the season

Being really tired on a Monday morning manifests itself in various ways.

For example, I just spent way too much time trying to figure out whether there's a "v" or an "f" (or neither) in twelfth.

It still doesn't look right to me. Twelfth. Too many letters for only one vowel.

Not as many games on Sunday, because eight (another word that looks weird when typed out) teams played before Sunday. At the end of the day, we gathered at the big table in the big studio at NBC and talked about the storylines emerging from the Sunday that was.

The full video is embedded. Check it out. After watching PFT Live, of course, which gets rolling on Peacock and SiriusXM 85 at the top of the hour.