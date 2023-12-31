Looking back at the top sports stories of 2023

Dec. 31—No. 2: Kendrick football best in 8-man

The Kendrick football team breezed through the Idaho Class 1A Division II state football tournament and defeated Camas County 68-0 in the championship game for its third consecutive title.

The Tigers outscored their opponents 256-20 throughout the state tournament.

Kendrick's senior quarterback Ty Koepp was selected as the 1A DII player of the year for the second season in a row. He completed 65% of his passes for 2,400 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The Tigers' headman, Zane Hobart also earned 1A DII coach of the year honors for the second straight year. He's led Kendrick to 25 straight wins dating back to the 2021-22 season.

No. 3: Idaho football success

The Idaho football team earned its first postseason win in 30 years following a 20-17 decision over Southern Illinois in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

The Vandals placed second in the Big Sky Conference, going 9-4 overall and 4-2 in Conference play.

Idaho got solid production out of fifth-year receiver Hayden Hatten. He once again earned All-American honors and became the school's all-time leader in touchdown receptions (33). He finished the year with 1,231 yards receiving, which was a career-high mark.

No. 4: Troy volleyball three-peats in state title

The Troy volleyball program has been a longtime small-school powerhouse, claiming 14 Idaho Class 1A state titles within the last 30 years. Even the Trojans, however, had struggled to achieve the rare feat of winning it all for three consecutive seasons, last doing so in the mid-to-late 1990s.

It was noteworthy, then, when Troy completed the once-in-a-generation three-peat this season, sealing the deal with an epic five-set victory over the Grace Grizzlies on Oct. 28 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The Trojans' Deborah Blazzard and senior outside hitter Dericka Morgan were named the 1A DI coach and player of the year, respectively, in the aftermath of their triumph.

No. 5: WSU women's basketball underdog win in Pac-12 championship

The Cougars made an underdog run in the Pac-12 tournament in March in Las Vegas to become the league's first ever No. 7 seed to win the championship. It was also the first Pac-12 team title of any kind for a WSU women's sports team.

Star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker and post Bella Murekatete combined for 44 points in a 65-61 victory over UCLA in the title game.

This year, coach Kamie Ethridge, Leger-Walker, Murekatete and the rest of the Cougs are hoping to get back to a fourth straight Big Dance and finally get out of the first round, where they've fallen each time. Before Ethridge took over, the WSU women's program had made it to just one NCAA tourney in its entire history.

No. 6: New heights for Moscow alum Ewers in cycling climb

Veronica Ewers, a 2012 graduate of Moscow High who took up cycling in her 20s and made a meteoric rise to the women's World Tour, reached yet another a new high-water mark in 2023.

Ewers finished ninth in the Tour de France Femmes. This year, she punched her ticket by climbing all the way to fourth place in the Giro d'Italia Donne — the other biggest event of the season in women's cycling. Ewers, who is known for her strength on climbing mountainous courses, had held a position as high as second midway through the Italian tour.

No. 7: Edge bounces back from brain surgery for state title

Poppy Edge of Pullman girls swimming took her first state title as a sophomore in 2021, topping the Washington Class 2A 500-yard freestyle.

It might seem like no surprise, then, that she should be winning the same event as a senior — but for the fact that Edge endured a pituitary adenoma (a type of brain tumor) during the intervening two-year span, requiring surgery and threatening her career. The lost training due to her health crisis was reflected in slower times during the 2022 season, but Edge was back to a lifetime best mark of 5 minutes, 19.14 seconds this year, and set another school record with a 1:57.09 showing in the 200 freestyle to boot.

She has signed on to compete as a college tri-athlete (swimming, running and biking) for Cal Poly-Humboldt.

No. 8: LCSC runners up in the Avista NAIA World Series

The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team had an unusually down regular season due to injuries and the ensuing changes to the lineup and pitching staff. The Warriors went 37-18 and didn't even make the championship game of the postseason Cascade Conference tournament.

LCSC got a berth to the NAIA Opening Round due to being a host, and averaged 9.8 runs a game and went 7-2 in the postseason, making it to the NAIA World Series championship game. They lost to Westmont (Calif.) 7-6. But the entire postseason capped off an improbable and amazing bounceback, and one of the more impressive coaching efforts during Jake Taylor's tenure as head coach for the Warriors.

No. 9: Troy wins second-straight 1ADI baseball state championship

Troy earned its second-straight Idaho Class 1A Division I state baseball championship in dominant fashion, with a first-year head coach. Tyler Strunk helped lead the Trojans to a state title mercy-rule win in the championship game, beating Clearwater Valley 10-0.

Eli Stoner hit the go-ahead run and came in relief at pitcher for Troy, getting his team out of a jam and helping to secure the shutout win.

No. 10: WSU volleyball in the Sweet 16

After falling short of their goals in 2022, every major player decided to return to give it another go at glory in 2023. The result was a trip to WSU's eighth straight NCAA tournament and a run all the way to the Sweet 16.

The 11th-ranked Cougars finished the season with a 26-8 record and ended on a seven-match winning streak before falling to No. 4 Pitt in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tourney. It was the Cougars' first Sweet 16 appearance since 2018.

They also broke several team and national records in the process, including senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova becoming the NCAA rally-scoring blocks leader and Pac-12 all-time blocks leader with 769.