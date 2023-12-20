Looking back: Top moments of the 2023 high school football season

The ink is still drying on the story of the 2023 Corpus Christi high school football season, but it is never too early to take a look back at the moments that made the season memorable.

From record-breaking performances, to historic wins and last-second heroics, the season provided many moments that will live vividly in the memories of football fans across the area.

Here is a look at some of the top moments in 2023:

Flour Bluff takes down Boerne in impressive season opener

The Hornets turned eyes all over the state as Jayden Paluseo and Jayden Johnson teamed to run wild against a Boerne team that played for a state title in 2022.

Johnson set a program record with 12 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns, while Paluseo set his own program mark with 420 yards passing in the 42-35 upset of the then-No. 2 ranked Greyhounds.

Alice gets defensive to take down Calallen for third time

The Coyotes took down Calallen for the third time in the rivalry between the two programs, paving the way for Alice to claim the District 16-4A Division I title.

Alice held Calallen to seven points as Lucian Cruz ran for 100 yards and threw for 100 yards in a 21-7 win that pushed the Coyotes to their first district crown since 2008 in JR Castellano's first season.

Miller marches for a last-second playoff win against Victoria West

With Miller's season hanging in the balance after West took an improbable lead with 57 seconds to play at Buc Stadium in the regional semifinals, Trevor Long marched the Bucs down the field for a go-ahead touchdown with 14 seconds to play.

Long and Miller dinked and dunked down the field, using the sideline to its advantage before the junior quarterback connected with Corey Holmes for the game winner with 14 seconds remaining to keep the Bucs season alive with a 51-48 win, and move them to 13-0 for the first time in program history.

Gregory-Portland's Ryder Harrison returns from serious injury

Gregory-Portland sophomore Ryder Harrison overcame a lung and rib injury from the team's season opener that required a hospital stay to return to the field and make an impact for the Wildcats in District 15-5A Division II play.

Harrison, a two-way starter for G-P, returned to score his first touchdown on a 61-yard pass from Reed Dooms against Valley View.

Miller's Broderick Taylor breaks off a 75-yard TD run to set school record

In the storied history of Miller football, no one had put together a season running the ball quite like Bucs junior Broderick Taylor.

Taylor broke off a 75-yard touchdown run in a bi-district win against Laredo Martin to set a new record for rushing yards in a season, eventually ending up with 2,333 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Beeville's Soza records milestone in playoff win

The Trojans' defense held off a Calallen surge in the fourth quarter to capture a 27-25 playoff win to give Soza his 200th career victory and punch Beeville’s ticket to the area round for the first time since 2021.

The Trojans' postseason win was also the third under Soza since he rejoined the team ahead of the 2019 season.

Ingleside's Smith ties national record

Smith's 39 touchdown receptions in 2023 tied a national record for most touchdown receptions in a single-season.

Smith accomplished the milestone after catching four touchdowns in a playoff win against Bandera.

Smith, a North Texas commit, became the first receiver to catch 39 touchdowns since Navasota's Tren'Davian Dickson did it in 2014.

Record-breaking coaches

Miller's Justen Evans and Flour Bluff's Chris Steinbruck set new school records for program coaching wins within weeks of each other.

Evans overtook legendary Pete Ragus with a road win at Victoria West while Steinbruck moved ahead of mentor Darrell Andrus during the season.

Robstown ends lengthy playoff drought

Head coach Gage Perry and the Robstown football football team ended a playoff drought dating back 13 years after capturing a 34-13 district win against West Oso on Oct. 13.

The Pickers went on to push Port Isabel to its limit in a 42-38 loss in the Class 4A Division II bi-district round.

Ingleside's Jakobsohn shines on defensive end

Ingleside quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn passed for more than 3,500 yards, but also showed off his skills on defense in his first season playing both sides of the football.

Jakobsohn recoded an impressive seven interceptions in six games, including 48 tackles as the Mustangs advanced to the third round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs.

Agua Dulce captures dramatic playoff victory

Trailing in the final minute of the Longhorns' Class 2A Division II playoff game against Center Point, second-year quarterback Lane Ranly scored a game-tying touchdown and freshman Christian Lara kicked a game-winning extra point to give Agua Dulce a 42-41 win and punch its ticket to the area round for the second time in five seasons.

