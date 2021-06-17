Looking back at the Steelers 2018 NFL draft class

They typically say you can get a good measure of a draft class after three seasons. So we decided to look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 draft class as they enter their fourth season. Was this draft class more hits or misses and what does the future hold?

First round-S Terrell Edmunds

The Terrell Edmunds pick was a reach from the moment it happened and nothing he's done during his career has changed that. The Steelers are not picking up his fifth-year option so Edmunds is playing for a new contract, likely somewhere else.

Second round-WR James Washington

James Washington has never realized his potential with the Steelers but it's hardly his fault. All he has done is make plays when given the opportunity. The Steelers have piled up wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart which hasn't allowed Washington to be great. Hopefully the Steelers are able to keep Washington and 2021 will prove to finally be the season he breaks out.

Third round-QB Mason Rudolph

When the Steelers draft Mason Rudolph, it was in theory to be Ben Roethlisberger's eventual replacement. We got a taste of that in 2019 and things didn't go great. If Roethlisberger decides to retire at the end of the season, we will all find out if Rudolph is the answer or not.

Third round-OT Chuks Okorafor

Okorafor took over the Steelers starting right tackle spot last season when Zach Banner tore his ACL and he played OK. Now, Okorafor moves to the left side and we will find out very quickly if Okorafor was a bargain in the third round and can be the future at left tackle.

Fifth round-S/LB Marcus Allen

Allen has acclimated himself well to the NFL game and even beefed up and make the switch from safety to linebacker. Allen started two games last season and should have a nice long career as a special-teams ace and spot starter.

Fifth round-RB Jaylen Samuels

Despite being a fifth-round pick, there was some buzz around Samuels as a pick because his film showed he was a multi-dimensional back. But through three seasons, Samuels has been just a fifth-round player and has done very little. With the addition of Najee Harris, Samuels feels like the odd-man-out on the running back depth chart.

Seventh round-DT Joshua Frazier

Frazier had a chance being a former Alabama guy and Karl Dunbar as the defensive line coach but Frazier couldn't make it in the league.

