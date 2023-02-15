Looking back on the Saints’ draft history at No. 29 overall

It’s tough to find instant-impact players so late in the first round, but the New Orleans Saints have done it before when slotted at No. 29 overall. That’s where they’re picking from after acquiring a first-round pick from the Denver Broncos this offseason. And the Saints have been in this slot two times before — way back in 1981 and 1973.

In 1981, they selected Nebraska defensive back Russell Gary; the dynamic strong safety started 58 of the 62 games he played for New Orleans, finishing his career with a two-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles. He totaled 7 interceptions, 4 sacks, and 4 fumble recoveries in six seasons with the Saints.

Earlier in 1973, New Orleans picked Oklahoma defensive lineman Derland Moore. He proved to be a mainstay, lasting 13 years with the Saints and playing in what was a franchise-record 170 games before he closed out his career with the New York Jets in 1986. Pro Football Reference unofficially credits him with 48 career sacks, which was a Saints record when he left the team. He also had 6 fumble recoveries and an interception for New Orleans.

So it’s been a while since the Saints last picked in this spot, but they’ve done well before. Getting an immediate starter in the secondary like Gary or a playmaking defensive lineman like Moore would be a big boost. We’ll just have to wait until April’s draft to see if they can follow through.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Todd McShay's mock draft swaps Marcus Davenport for a prospect who's just like him Saints get pass-rush help, juice up their offense in 3-round mock draft Mock draft roundup: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt growing popular with Saints

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire