Here’s where the Gators are seeded in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

Warchant

It was apparently a lot closer to coming to an end than many of us realized, but the Florida State baseball team continued its incredible postseason streak on Monday afternoon. The Seminoles, who were one of the "last four teams in," according to the NCAA Selection Committee, earned their 44th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Florida State (33-23) is the No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional and will take on No. 2 seed UCLA at noon ET on Friday.