Looking back on Rajon Rondo’s NBA career with the Boston Celtics and beyond

Champion Boston Celtics floor general Rajon Rondo retired this week after a 16-year career in the NBA that included two championships, multiple all-defense teams and recording the fourth most assists in Celtics history.

His post-Boston stops included the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers and brief Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers stints before a 2022 finale with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rondo has since discussed an interest in coaching after leaving the game as a player. Will he make the move to the other side of the clipboard now that he is hanging it up as a player?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Nick Gelso weighed in on his Hall of Fame candidacy and where Rondo ranks among all-time Celtics point guards on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

