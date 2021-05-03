Looking back at pre-draft rankings of each player selected by the Rams
After turning six picks into nine, the Los Angeles Rams came away with a larger class in the 2021 NFL draft this weekend. They traded back three times and selected four players on offense, with another five coming on defense.
For the most part, fans and analysts aren’t very high on this group. There were quite a few picks who were viewed as reaches, with the Rams taking players that projected to go later in the draft.
Obviously, Les Snead and his group have their own draft board, but based on the rankings of analysts before the draft, the Rams lacked value with some of their picks. We went back and looked at where seven different outlets had the Rams’ nine draftees ranked.
The outlets are listed below with links to the rankings.
Draft Wire, Luke Easterling: Top 300
PFF: Top 311
The Athletic: Top 300
CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso: Top 275
NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah: Top 150
ESPN, Mel Kiper: Top 150
The Draft Network: Top 100
Round 2, pick 57: WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville
Draft Wire: 94th
PFF: 157th
The Athletic: 107th
CBS Sports: 104th
NFL.com: 79th
ESPN: 41st (10th WR)
The Draft Network: Unranked
Kiper was the only one to have Atwell ranked higher than where the Rams drafted him, slotting him in at No. 41. He was mostly viewed as a top-100 prospect but his lack of size played a big role in him being ranked lower by most sites. Compared to pre-draft rankings, Atwell was a bit of a reach for the Rams, but not a massive one. It seems experts thought he could go in the first three rounds.
Round 3, pick 103: LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Draft Wire: 182nd
PFF: 169th
The Athletic: 204th
CBS Sports: 155th
NFL.com: 99th
ESPN: 70th (4th LB)
The Draft Network: Unranked
Jones' pre-draft rankings were mostly a mixed bag. Kiper and Jeremiah were higher on him than others, ranking him inside the top 100. However, other analysts didn't see him as even a top-150 prospect. He's solid against the run and has decent measurables, but he's not the most athletic linebacker and has limitations in coverage, thus his lower ranking in the eyes of analysts.
Round 4, pick 117: DT Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Draft Wire: 213th
PFF: 86th
The Athletic: 146th
CBS Sports: 85th
NFL.com: Unranked
ESPN: Unranked (8th DT)
The Draft Network: Unranked
Brown actually looks like a decent value for the Rams. He finished outside the top 150 at NFL.com and ESPN, and wasn't a top-100 prospect for TDN, but others had solid grades on him. Trapasso was especially high on Brown, putting him 85th, while PFF ranked him 86th. He seems like one of the Rams' better picks in the draft at No. 117 overall.
Round 4, pick 130: CB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
(Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)
Draft Wire: 154th
PFF: 139th
The Athletic: 127th
CBS Sports: 95th
NFL.com: 114th
ESPN: 126th (20th CB)
The Draft Network: 94th
Based on pre-draft rankings, Rochell was the Rams' best pick. Every site ranked him inside the top 155 and he was drafted 130th. As a hyper-athletic corner with a lower floor but also a high ceiling, there is some risk with this pick. However, Rochell could blossom into a starter relatively early in his career and potentially become a Pro Bowler as he learns from Jalen Ramsey. Analysts liked him as a sleeper in this class.
Round 4, pick 141: TE Jacob Harris, UCF
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Draft Wire: 120th
PFF: 173rd
The Athletic: 257th
CBS Sports: 248th
NFL.com: 150th
ESPN: Unranked (49th WR)
The Draft Network: Unranked
Harris was also seen as a sleeper by many, especially because some viewed him as a wide receiver while others (like the Rams) ranked him as a tight end. His highest ranking was 120th by Draft Wire, which means the Rams got a good value with him at No. 141. However, Kiper put him outside the top 150, as did The Athletic and Trapasso. He's a raw prospect but one with good potential if he can capitalize on his athleticism.
Round 5, pick 174: DE Earnest Brown IV, Northwestern
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Draft Wire: Unranked
PFF: 203rd
The Athletic: Unranked
CBS Sports: Unranked
NFL.com: Unranked
ESPN: Unranked (25th DE)
The Draft Network: Unranked
Brown is a tweener at outside linebacker and defensive end. That likely limited him to being a 3-4 defensive end, which reduced the number of teams that would consider drafting him.
Round 7, pick 233: RB Jake Funk, Maryland
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft Wire: Unranked
PFF: 279th
The Athletic: Unranked
CBS Sports: Unranked
NFL.com: Unranked
ESPN: Unranked (13th RB)
The Draft Network: Unranked
PFF was the only site to rank Funk, who suffered two torn ACLs and played only 10 games in his final three seasons at Maryland. He'll have a chance to compete on special teams and potentially stick as the fourth running back in L.A.
Round 7, pick 249: WR Ben Skowronek
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Draft Wire: Unranked
PFF: Unranked
The Athletic: Unranked
CBS Sports: Unranked
NFL.com: Unranked
ESPN: Unranked (34th WR)
The Draft Network: Unranked
Skowronek was a grad transfer from Northwestern to Notre Dame, which is when his stock really started to improve. But he wasn't ranked on any of the site's boards as one of the final wide receivers drafted in this class.
Round 7, pick 252: OLB Chris Garrett, Concordia-St. Paul
(AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
Draft Wire: Unranked
PFF: Unranked
The Athletic: Unranked
CBS Sports: Unranked
NFL.com: Unranked
ESPN: Unranked (28th OLB)
The Draft Network: Unranked
Garrett was one of the final picks of the entire draft, so it's not surprising that he was unranked on every site's big board. He was a Division II sleeper who wasn't a big name in this class, but the Rams took a chance on him after he put up monstrous numbers in college.
