Looking back at pre-draft rankings of each player selected by the Rams

After turning six picks into nine, the Los Angeles Rams came away with a larger class in the 2021 NFL draft this weekend. They traded back three times and selected four players on offense, with another five coming on defense.

For the most part, fans and analysts aren’t very high on this group. There were quite a few picks who were viewed as reaches, with the Rams taking players that projected to go later in the draft.

Obviously, Les Snead and his group have their own draft board, but based on the rankings of analysts before the draft, the Rams lacked value with some of their picks. We went back and looked at where seven different outlets had the Rams’ nine draftees ranked.

Round 2, pick 57: WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville

Draft Wire : 94th

PFF : 157th

The Athletic : 107th

CBS Sports : 104th

NFL.com : 79th

ESPN : 41st (10th WR)

The Draft Network: Unranked

Kiper was the only one to have Atwell ranked higher than where the Rams drafted him, slotting him in at No. 41. He was mostly viewed as a top-100 prospect but his lack of size played a big role in him being ranked lower by most sites. Compared to pre-draft rankings, Atwell was a bit of a reach for the Rams, but not a massive one. It seems experts thought he could go in the first three rounds.

Round 3, pick 103: LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina

Draft Wire : 182nd

PFF : 169th

The Athletic : 204th

CBS Sports : 155th

NFL.com : 99th

ESPN : 70th (4th LB)

The Draft Network: Unranked

Jones' pre-draft rankings were mostly a mixed bag. Kiper and Jeremiah were higher on him than others, ranking him inside the top 100. However, other analysts didn't see him as even a top-150 prospect. He's solid against the run and has decent measurables, but he's not the most athletic linebacker and has limitations in coverage, thus his lower ranking in the eyes of analysts.

Round 4, pick 117: DT Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

Draft Wire : 213th

PFF : 86th

The Athletic : 146th

CBS Sports : 85th

NFL.com : Unranked

ESPN : Unranked (8th DT)

The Draft Network: Unranked

Brown actually looks like a decent value for the Rams. He finished outside the top 150 at NFL.com and ESPN, and wasn't a top-100 prospect for TDN, but others had solid grades on him. Trapasso was especially high on Brown, putting him 85th, while PFF ranked him 86th. He seems like one of the Rams' better picks in the draft at No. 117 overall.

Round 4, pick 130: CB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

Draft Wire : 154th

PFF : 139th

The Athletic : 127th

CBS Sports : 95th

NFL.com : 114th

ESPN : 126th (20th CB)

The Draft Network: 94th

Based on pre-draft rankings, Rochell was the Rams' best pick. Every site ranked him inside the top 155 and he was drafted 130th. As a hyper-athletic corner with a lower floor but also a high ceiling, there is some risk with this pick. However, Rochell could blossom into a starter relatively early in his career and potentially become a Pro Bowler as he learns from Jalen Ramsey. Analysts liked him as a sleeper in this class.

Round 4, pick 141: TE Jacob Harris, UCF

Draft Wire : 120th

PFF : 173rd

The Athletic : 257th

CBS Sports : 248th

NFL.com : 150th

ESPN : Unranked (49th WR)

The Draft Network: Unranked

Harris was also seen as a sleeper by many, especially because some viewed him as a wide receiver while others (like the Rams) ranked him as a tight end. His highest ranking was 120th by Draft Wire, which means the Rams got a good value with him at No. 141. However, Kiper put him outside the top 150, as did The Athletic and Trapasso. He's a raw prospect but one with good potential if he can capitalize on his athleticism.

Round 5, pick 174: DE Earnest Brown IV, Northwestern

Draft Wire : Unranked

PFF : 203rd

The Athletic : Unranked

CBS Sports : Unranked

NFL.com : Unranked

ESPN : Unranked (25th DE)

The Draft Network: Unranked

Brown is a tweener at outside linebacker and defensive end. That likely limited him to being a 3-4 defensive end, which reduced the number of teams that would consider drafting him.

Round 7, pick 233: RB Jake Funk, Maryland

Draft Wire : Unranked

PFF : 279th

The Athletic : Unranked

CBS Sports : Unranked

NFL.com : Unranked

ESPN : Unranked (13th RB)

The Draft Network: Unranked

PFF was the only site to rank Funk, who suffered two torn ACLs and played only 10 games in his final three seasons at Maryland. He'll have a chance to compete on special teams and potentially stick as the fourth running back in L.A.

Round 7, pick 249: WR Ben Skowronek

Draft Wire : Unranked

PFF : Unranked

The Athletic : Unranked

CBS Sports : Unranked

NFL.com : Unranked

ESPN : Unranked (34th WR)

The Draft Network: Unranked

Skowronek was a grad transfer from Northwestern to Notre Dame, which is when his stock really started to improve. But he wasn't ranked on any of the site's boards as one of the final wide receivers drafted in this class.

Round 7, pick 252: OLB Chris Garrett, Concordia-St. Paul

Draft Wire : Unranked

PFF : Unranked

The Athletic : Unranked

CBS Sports : Unranked

NFL.com : Unranked

ESPN : Unranked (28th OLB)

The Draft Network: Unranked

Garrett was one of the final picks of the entire draft, so it's not surprising that he was unranked on every site's big board. He was a Division II sleeper who wasn't a big name in this class, but the Rams took a chance on him after he put up monstrous numbers in college.

