Looking back at Mike Martin’s coaching career

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (55-12, 22-8 SEC) will play No. 8 seed Florida State (47-15, 17-12 ACC) in the first-round of the 2024 College World Series on Friday.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. ESPN will televise the matchup between the Vols and Seminoles.

Tennessee will be making its third College World Series appearance in four years, while Florida State is returning to Omaha for the first time since 2019, its final season under head coach Mike Martin.

Martin, who died on Feb. 1, coached the Seminoles from 1979-2019, leading Florida State to 40 NCAA Tournament appearances and 17 appearances in the College World Series, but the Seminoles never won a College World Series championship.

Martin compiled a head coaching record of 2,029-736-4. He guided Florida State to 11 Metro Conference Tournament championships, and four tournament titles. He also won nine ACC regular-season titles and eight tournament championships.

Martin was a 13-time conference coach of the year and he was named national Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2019. He guided the Seminoles to two runner-up finishes in the College World Series (1986, 1999).

Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire