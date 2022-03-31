Looking back on Malcolm Jenkins’ storied Saints career

Here’s to Malcolm Jenkins. The forever-underrated safety returned to finish his career where it began with the New Orleans Saints, having taken a long detour with the Philadelphia Eagles to play his best football, and now he’s choosing to step away from the game in good health with a wide range of business opportunities as an entrepreneur. And he’s making that decision with the knowledge that he’s created so many great memories for two different fanbases.

Jenkins is going out on his own terms, and he’s got an impressive career to look back on. He’s the only player in NFL history to defeat both Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. He once intercepted Brady and returned the ball 100 yards for a defensive touchdown. His leadership away from the field has drawn other players to use their platform for activism in their communities. When it’s all said in done, both the Saints and the Eagles are going to honor him in their team Hall of Fame. Not many guys can claim that.

The Saints Wire staff got together and shared our favorite memories and anecdotes from Jenkins’ time in the NFL, especially his Saints career. Here is what we’re remembering best from his days in black and gold as Jenkins moves onto the next chapter in his life:

Maddy Hudak

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 25: Roy Williams #11 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball after making a reception while being pursued by Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints at Cowboys Stadium on November 25, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. Jenkins would strip the ball for a fumble recovery. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It was the first time the Saints played on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys in 2010. They were down 27-23 with less than four minutes left in the game, and Roy Williams is on his way to converting a 47-yard reception on 3rd and 6. What would’ve effectively ended the game instead saw Malcolm Jenkins chase down Williams and strip the ball so smoothly that it took everyone a second to realize what had happened. You talk about competitive toughness in critical moments, situational football, and ball skills, and that play from a first-year converted safety (Jenkins played corner at Ohio State, remember?) was the epitome of all three traits.

Story continues

I will never forget the Saints vs. Cowboys 2010 Thanksgiving game when Malcolm Jenkins stripped the ball out from Roy Williams that set up Lance Moore TD. That made me won $200 bet from my cousin who is a Cowboys fan. WELCOME BACK TO BLACK & GOLD @MalcolmJenkins!!! #WHODAT ⚜️⚜️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/YGoF6HOMwB — ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ (@Steve2duhO) March 18, 2020

Kade Kistner

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

While not flashy like a single highlight play, I think what I most appreciated of Malcolm Jenkins’ career in New Orleans was his consistency. He was a locker room leader. A consummate professional. Reliable. He played more snaps than anyone last season. He was exactly the player needed to help revamp the performance, and more importantly, the culture of the New Orleans defense. His presence will be missed.

Ross Jackson

Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

What stands out most to me isn’t what Jenkins did, but what Sean Payton said about him. Payton told Philadelphia media that it was “one of the biggest mistakes” the team had made not keeping Jenkins in New Orleans. Jenkins was a lot of things both on and off the field that the team will miss, but nothing speaks more highly to me of a player’s value and character than a head coach openly regretting the decision to let a player walk, even after flipping him off two years earlier when Payton schemed up Alvin Kamara to beat Jenkins on a wheel route for a late-game touchdown.

Dylan Sanders

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

One of my favorite Malcolm Jenkins moments and one that I really think encapsulates him as an individual, came at one of the lowest moments for the Saints. The Drew Brees-Yahoo Finance interview will live on in infamy, but I love how Jenkins responded to it. He had just come back to New Orleans after not being a Saint for many years, and he took no time in criticizing the team’s best player of all time in an effort to bring the team together. It worked and the team got closer. He’s a born leader and has shown it throughout his career, New Orleans will certainly miss that presence as the team begins a new era.

Payton said after the game, letting Malcolm Jenkins go was the biggest mistake they made in the 13 years he's been there. This was said after Jenkins gave Payton the middle finger during the game. #Saints #Eagles @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/LLINdVj98N — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 19, 2018

John Sigler

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins created one of the greatest hustle plays I have ever seen on a football field in 2012, chasing down Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson on a 95-yard grab-and-go reception. It was a wild display of athleticism on its surface, but this was also a had-to-have-it play by the defensive back. He didn’t just save the Saints from allowing what would have been a game-tying touchdown catch. It set up New Orleans for a successful goal line stand, and the offense responded with a 12-play scoring drive to open the fourth quarter, maintaining their lead to win the game. There weren’t many defensive highlights from the 2012 season, but this play from Jenkins will stick with me for a long time.

Malcolm Jenkins chasing down the WR on a 95 yard catch. The defense went on to hold the offense to 0 points because of this play. #effort pic.twitter.com/gy8ecoFIVW — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 6, 2020

1

1