Looking back at the LSU Tigers recent history in season openers

The LSU Tigers are set to make school history when they open the season against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. They have yet to play UCLA in school history, and they have never played at the Rose Bowl. Both will change at 7:30 pm CST.

At that moment we can forget about the last season. Forget about the position battles, camp injuries. It will be all about going 1-0 on Saturday. Ed Orgeron and the Tigers have an opportunity to get a Power Five win on the resume to begin the season.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson looks to remain perfect as a starter after knocking off Florida and Ole Miss to close out his freshman campaign. He will need help from standout wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. On defense, the team needs to show last year was an anomaly. Derek Stingley Jr and the defense will look to send a message.

Before we get to Saturday, we look back. Over the last 10 opening games, the LSU Tigers are 8-2.

2020: Mississippi State at LSU

This game is one that many fans want to be wiped from their memory like they are in the movie Men In Black. The Tigers defense allowed over 600 yards through the air as the Mississippi State Bulldogs stunned LSU in Tigers Stadium 44-34. Myles Brennan threw for 345 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

Final Record: 5-5

2019: Georgia Southern at LSU

Joe Burrow LSU Tigers

In the opener of the magical season, LSU throttled Georgia Southern 55-3. In that game, Joe Burrow completed 23/27 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Terrace Marshall Jr hauled in three of those touchdowns with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson catching the others.

Final Record: 15-0

2018: Miami vs LSU in Arlington, Texas

The season opener in 2018 put the No. 25 ranked LSU Tigers against a top 10 opponent in the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes. The Tigers didn't seem fazed as they rode the back of No. 4 Nick Brossette. He carried the ball 22 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers upset the U 33-17. The game wasn't as close as that score indicated as Miami was held to three points in the first three quarters.

Final Record: 10-3

2017: BYU vs LSU in New Orleans, Louisiana

Another neutral site season opener as the No. 13 LSU Tigers played the BYU Cougars in their season opener. It was all LSU in this game as the Tigers blanked BYU 27-0. Danny Etling was efficient completing 14 of 17 passes. It was the ground attack of Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams that carried the team. The duo combined for 214 yards on 42 carries and three touchdowns.

Final Record: 9-4

2016: Wisconsin vs LSU in Green Bay, Wisconsin

This game was a relatively low-scoring affair as the Tigers were held scoreless in the first half, they trailed 6-0 to the unranked Wisconsin Badgers. Following a drive that ended in a punt, Tre'Davious White intercepted Bart Houston for the first LSU score. They later added a touchdown pass from Brandon Harris late in the third to go up 14-13. A field goal from Wisconsin and Harris' second interception sealed their fate, losing 16-14. The beginning of the end for Les Miles.

Final Record: 8-4

2015: Mississippi State vs LSU

The original opening game in 2015 was supposed to be LSU vs McNeese St but it was cancelled due to weather. The game was delayed four hours due to lightning near the stadium and it was eventually cancelled. The Tigers would officially open against Dak Prescott and Mississippi State the very next week. Leonard Fournette scored three rushing touchdowns to put the Tigers up 21-6 going into the fourth. Prescott scored two touchdowns but a failed two-point conversion gave LSU the close win.

Final Record: 9-3

2014: Wisconsin vs LSU in Houston, Texas

In the 2014 opener, the Tigers found themselves in an early 10-0 hole at NRG Stadium in Houston. After an 80-yard touchdown pass to Travin Dural, the Badgers answered back in the second with a Melvin Gordon touchdown run. In the third, it was 24-7 Wisconsin before the Tigers would make their run. Two field goals from Delahoussaye closed the gap to 11 points as the third quarterback to a close. Jennings found John Diarse for the 35-yard touchdown. The comeback was complete with 9:41 to go after Kenny Hilliard scored on a 28-yard run, LSU held on 28-24.

Final Record: 8-5

2013: Texas Christian vs LSU in Arlington, Texas

Opening the 2013 season, LSU headed to Arlington, Texas, to battle the TCU Horned Frogs. It was a close game throughout but LSU led the game from the 9:29 mark in the first quarter. Colby Delahoussaye hit a 23-yard field goal at the end of the first half for the 16-10 lead. Jaden Oberkrom of TCU got the team within three late in the fourth quarter with his 39-yard field goal, 30-27. LSU responded with a three-play drive that was capped off by a 20-yard pass from Zach Mettenberger to Jarvin Landry to seal the victory. LSU won 37-27.

Final Record: 10-3

2012: North Texas vs LSU

The LSU Tigers had the rare home opener in 2012 when the North Texas Mean Green journeyed down to the Bayou. Kenny Hilliard scored twice and Odell Beckham Jr returned a punt 46 yards for a touchdown to build the early lead. At the half, it was 24-7 LSU. Zach Mettenberger found Kadron Boone for a 34-yard score to effectively end the game. The Tigers won 41-14.

Final Record: 10-3

2011: Oregon vs LSU in Arlington, Texas

In 2011 the No. 3 Oregon Ducks met the No. 4 LSU Tigers in Arlington, Texas, to open the season. Following a LaMichael James touchdown run in the middle of the fourth, it was all LSU. Oregon led 13-9 before the Tigers rattled off 24-straight points to take the 33-13 lead with 14:07 left in the game. The Ducks got within 33-20 before Michael Ford put the game away with a 16-yard touchdown with less than three minutes to go. LSU won 40-27.

Final Record: 13-1

