Looking back at Jahan Dotson’s 2022 NFL Combine numbers

Sam Dehring
·1 min read

As the 2023 NFL Combine begins this week, Penn State has plenty of prospects to keep an eye on. Taking a look at some of the notable 2022 draft prospects, one notable Nittany Lion that ended up being a first-round pick was wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick last spring. He had a decent rookie season to build off of, despite being sidelined due to an injury for a few games in 2022.

Dotson had an impressive career at Penn State and really stood out in his final season with the Nittany Lions. Let’s take a look back at Jahan Dotson’s combine results.

40-yard dash

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Official Time: 4.43 seconds

Vertical Jump

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Official: 36″

Broad Jump

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Official: 10’1″

3-cone drill

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Official: 7.28 seconds

10-yard split

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official: 1.55 seconds

NFL Next Gen Stats Final Numbers

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Production Score: 80 (Combine Rank — 7th)

Athleticism Score: 60 (Combine Rank — 25th)

Total Score: 82 (Combine Rank — 6th)

