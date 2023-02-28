Looking back at Jahan Dotson’s 2022 NFL Combine numbers

As the 2023 NFL Combine begins this week, Penn State has plenty of prospects to keep an eye on. Taking a look at some of the notable 2022 draft prospects, one notable Nittany Lion that ended up being a first-round pick was wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick last spring. He had a decent rookie season to build off of, despite being sidelined due to an injury for a few games in 2022.

Dotson had an impressive career at Penn State and really stood out in his final season with the Nittany Lions. Let’s take a look back at Jahan Dotson’s combine results.

40-yard dash

Official Time: 4.43 seconds

Vertical Jump

Official: 36″

Broad Jump

Official: 10’1″

3-cone drill

Official: 7.28 seconds

10-yard split

Official: 1.55 seconds

NFL Next Gen Stats Final Numbers

Production Score: 80 (Combine Rank — 7th)

Athleticism Score: 60 (Combine Rank — 25th)

Total Score: 82 (Combine Rank — 6th)

