Looking back at Jahan Dotson’s 2022 NFL Combine numbers
As the 2023 NFL Combine begins this week, Penn State has plenty of prospects to keep an eye on. Taking a look at some of the notable 2022 draft prospects, one notable Nittany Lion that ended up being a first-round pick was wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
Dotson was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick last spring. He had a decent rookie season to build off of, despite being sidelined due to an injury for a few games in 2022.
Dotson had an impressive career at Penn State and really stood out in his final season with the Nittany Lions. Let’s take a look back at Jahan Dotson’s combine results.
40-yard dash
Official Time: 4.43 seconds
Vertical Jump
Official: 36″
Broad Jump
Official: 10’1″
3-cone drill
Official: 7.28 seconds
10-yard split
Official: 1.55 seconds
NFL Next Gen Stats Final Numbers
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Production Score: 80 (Combine Rank — 7th)
Athleticism Score: 60 (Combine Rank — 25th)
Total Score: 82 (Combine Rank — 6th)