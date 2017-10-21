Looking back at four memorable LCS Game 7s from the past 25 years

The American League Championship Series is going the distance. With the Houston Astros 7-1 win against the New York Yankee in Game 6, the stage is now set for a decisive Game 7 on Saturday night in Houston.

Based on what we’ve seen so far this series, this figures to be an instant classic. Both teams have had their backs against the wall and have been forced to overcome crushing losses, yet both teams have managed to show remarkable resilience and determination to get here.

The Yankees headed home down 0-2 after losing a pair of 2-1 games in Houston. Then they won three straight to stay alive and even take command in the series. The Astros had a chance to steal Game 4, but couldn’t hold on as New York scored six unanswered runs to win it. Houston headed home needing a win to stay alive and got it thanks to a revived offense.

With everything on the line Saturday night, both teams will have to dig even deeper to advance to the World Series. Both will have to prove they’re more resilient than the other. That’s a recipe for drama. That’s a recipe for this Game 7 to go down in history like so many before it have.

With that in mind, there’s no better time to look back at those memorable games and moments than right now. Since this is a League Championship Series, we’ll keep the focus there. Besides, we looked at great World Series Game 7s last season.

We’ll begin with the last season the Yankees and Astros both appeared in an LCS.

Red Sox finish historic comeback

Red Sox 10, Yankees 3 (Oct. 20, 2004)

This is memorable more so for the history that was made than the game itself. The Yankees took a commanding 3-0 series lead, only to see the Red Sox storm back and become the first team to overcome that deficit. It started with a Dave Roberts stolen base in Game 4, which is ironic given that the winner this season will face his Dodgers in the World Series. It continued with Curt Schilling’s bloody sock in Game 6. It ended in Game 7, as the Red Sox rode their waves of success to a convincing 10-3 win.