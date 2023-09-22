Looking back at the five greatest games in the USC-Arizona State football history

USC running back Tre Madden scores a touchdown against Arizona State during the second half on Sept. 28 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

With USC and UCLA playing their final season in the Pac-12, The Times is revisiting the top five games in the history of each series. This week: USC versus Arizona State.

Oct. 19, 1996: No. 4 Arizona State 48, USC 35 (2OT)

USC quarterback Brad Otton throws a pass during the Trojans' 48-35 double overtime loss to Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Oct. 19, 1996. (Brandon Lopez / Getty Images)

Brad Otton’s shovel pass looked like a harmless incompletion, but Arizona State’s Courtney Jackson turned it into an 85-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown that won the first overtime game in Division I football history. Arizona State forced overtime with a touchdown run by Terry Battle with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. After the teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime and Battle scored on ASU’s first possession of the second extra period, USC faced third-and-six from the ASU 22-yard line. As most players stopped when Otton's underhand toss floated to the ground, Jackson scooped it up without hesitation. The pass was ruled a fumble and Arizona State finished its season in the Rose Bowl after winning its second Pac-10 championship.

Oct. 4, 2003: No. 10 USC 37, Arizona State 17

USC quarterback Matt Leinart grimaces as he comes out of the game after injuring himself against the Arizona State in the first quarter on Oct. 4, 2003 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. USC defeated Arizona State 37–17. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Matt Leinart stepped out of Carson Palmer’s shadow with a dominant second-half performance while fighting through a leg injury. Leinart, a first-year starter taking over for the Heisman winner, was injured on a sack on the first play of the second quarter and didn’t return until USC’s first possession of the third, when the Trojans trailed 17-10. With Leinart back, USC finished the game with 27 consecutive points, including two touchdowns from LenDale White. Leinart threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns and White rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The victory sparked USC’s streak of 34 wins.

Read more: USC's Max Williams 'rewriting his story' in Arizona State matchup with brother

Oct. 1, 2005: No. 1 USC 38, No. 14 Arizona State 28

USC running back Reggie Bush scores the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Arizona State's Josh Barrett, left, and Mike Davis Jr. give chase at Sun Devil Stadium on Oct. 1, 2005 in Tempe, Ariz. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Reggie Bush and LenDale White rallied the Trojans from a 21-3 halftime deficit to extend USC’s winning streak to 26 games. Fueled by a sellout crowd and ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Tempe, the Sun Devils jumped in front off an 84-yard punt return by Terry Richardson in the first quarter. The Trojans didn’t get into the end zone until the first drive of the third quarter with a 32-yard run from White, which was the beginning of 21 consecutive points for the Trojans. After ASU took the lead back with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bush and White each scored again to keep USC’s perfect season on track.

Sept. 28, 2013: Arizona State 62, USC 41

USC coach Lane Kiffin shakes hands with Arizona State coach Todd Graham after the Trojans lost to the Sun Devils, 62-41, on Sept. 28 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

This blowout is most remembered for what happened next: Lane Kiffin got fired on the tarmac at LAX afterward. The Sun Devils ended the head coach’s tenure by scoring their most points ever against the Trojans and tying the record for most points allowed by USC. After Tre Madden’s 24-yard touchdown run with 14:14 left in the third quarter put the Trojans up by one, ASU fired back with 28 consecutive points in the third quarter.

Read more: Is No. 5 USC as strong as its record? Three good and three bad trends for the Trojans

Oct. 4, 2014: Arizona State 38, No. 16 USC 34

Arizona State quarterback Mike Bercovici looks for a receiver during the second half against USC on Oct. 4, 2014, at the Coliseum. Arizona State won 38-34. (Gus Ruelas / Associated Press)

Arizona State fans know it as the “Jael Mary.” Mike Bercovici’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Jaelen Strong as time expired shocked the Coliseum crowd as the Trojans blew a nine-point lead in the final three minutes. Bercovici led the Sun Devils to their first win at the Coliseum since 1999 with 510 passing yards and five touchdowns against a defense that didn’t allow a passing touchdown in its first four games.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.