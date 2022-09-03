Looking back at every home opener since 2000

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are preparing for the home opener of the 2022 college football season as they welcome the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It’s been a busy offseason for the venue the Huskers have called home since 1923.

First a few facts about the famous home of the Huskers.

Address: 600 Stadium Drive Capacity: 85,458 Record Attendance: 91,585 First Game: vs. Oklahoma (Win 24-0) October 13th, 1923 Broke Ground: April 26th, 1923 Cost: $430,000 Expanded: 1694, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1998, 2006, 2013

There are a few changes at Memorial Stadium this year. One is that a long-standing tradition will not occur during the 2022 season. Athletic Director Trev Alberts says fans will not be releasing red balloons from the stands after the first home touchdown in each game this year. He cited a helium shortage for the cancelation heading into the season. Alberts stated that any helium the university acquires would be used only for medical purposes.

There will also be a new playing surface this season. The school had first looked at replacing the current field in 2020 but scrapped that plan due to budget concerns. FieldTurf was first installed at Memorial Stadium in 1999 and was replaced in 2005 and 2013. The 2013 replacement cost approximately $380,000.

The new turf looks a little different than in years past. The Huskers dropped the two-toned green field seen in recent years for a single shade of darker green. However, the end zones have not changed, with the north end zone reading Huskers with the south end zone reading Nebraska. The traditional N remains at midfield as well.

@TrevAlberts with an update on replacing the field turf inside Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LkW3YfySDp — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) January 27, 2022

Director Trev Alberts did admit during a radio interview in January that the school did look at replacing the field turf with a grass surface but decided against it due to the cost of the project and the heavy use of Memorial Stadium. Alberts said the project estimate for a grass playing surface came in at “nearly $8 million.” He also said, “we’re doing more and more things in Memorial Stadium.” “… we’re hosting convocations and graduations in there (Memorial Stadium).

Story continues

Now a recap of every Nebraska home opener since 2000.

2000: vs. San Jose State - Win (49-13)

Nebraska’s Eric Crouch (7) tries to get out of the grips of San Jose State’s Kenny Sanchez (34) during the second half of their Saturday Sept. 2, 2000 game in Lincoln, Neb. Nebrasaka beat San Jose St. 49-13. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

2001: vs. TCU - Win (21-7)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA – AUGUST 25: Head coach Frank Solich of the Nebraska Cornhuskers stands on the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs on August 25, 2001 at Municipal Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska won 21-7. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2002: vs. Arizona State - Win (48-10)

Nebraska’s Pat Ricketts (28) gets around Arizona State’s Derek Hagan (80) as he tries to tackle Hakim Hill (22) while Nebraska’s Trevor Johnson holds on to Hill’s jersey Saturday, Aug 24, 2002, in Lincoln, Neb. Ricketts was named Big 12 defensive player of the week for his perfomance in Nebraska’s 48-10 win over Arizona State. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

2003: vs. Oklahoma State - Win (17-7)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

2004: vs. Western Illinois - Win (56-17)

Nebraska’s Terrence Nunn (83) carries the ball past Western Illinois’ Marlon McLaughlin (8) during the first quarter in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

2005: vs. Maine - Win (25-7)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2006: vs. Louisiana Tech - Win (49-10)

Nebraska’s Cody Glenn (34) leaps over Louisiana Tech’s Marvin Lubin (46) during the first half of a football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska won 49-10. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

2007: vs. Nevada - Win (52-10)

Sept 1, 2007; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Sam Keller (9) drops back to throw his first pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Keller threw for 193 yards, including a touchdown, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Nebraska won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2008: vs. Western Michigan - Win (47-24)

Nebraska’s Eric Hagg (28), recovers the ball fumbled by Western Michigan’s Brandon West (2), in the first half of their college football game, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2008. At right is Nebraska’s Anthony West.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

2009: vs. Florida Atlantic - Win (49-3)

Sept 05, 2009; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Zac Lee (5) looks to pass against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 49-3. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2010: vs. Western Kentucky - Win (49-10)

Sep 04, 2010; Lincoln, NE; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) celebrates his touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 49-10. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2011: vs. Chattanooga - Win (40-7)

Sept 3, 2011; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) looks for the official after scoring a touchdown against the Chattanooga Mocs during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 40-7. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2012: vs. Southern Miss - Win (49-20)

Sep 1, 2012; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) tries to throw a pass while in the grasp of Southern Miss Golden Eagles defender KhalidWilson (95) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2013: vs. Wyoming - Win (37-34)

Aug 31, 2013; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) rolls out against the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 37-34. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2014: vs. Florida Atlantic - Win (55-7)

Aug 30, 2014; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (4) runs the ball as Florida Atlantic Owls defensive end Robinson Eugene (59) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 55-7. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2015: vs. BYU - Loss (28-33)

In this Sept. 5, 2015 photo, BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Taysom Hill’s third season-ending injury in four years leaves freshman Tanner Mangum to lead BYU through an ambitious schedule that won’t ease up any time soon. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

2016: vs. Fresno State - Win (43-10)

Sep 3, 2016; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong (4) runs against Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Brandon Hughes (19) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2017: vs. Arkansas State - Win (43-36)

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2018: vs. Colorado - Loss (28-33)

Sep 8, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Colorado won 33-28. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2019: vs. South Alabama - Win (35-21)

Aug 31, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs against the South Alabama Jaguars in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2020: vs. Penn State - Win (30-23

Nov 14, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers corner back Dicaprio Bootle (7) reacts after the fourth down pass was knocked away against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2021: vs Fordham - Win (52-7)

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire