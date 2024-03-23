Looking back at Drake men's basketball's run to the NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Drake's men's basketball season didn’t end the way the Bulldogs wanted.

The Des Moines-based Division I team saw its season end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday when Washington State came from behind and beat the Bulldogs, 66-61.

Now, in the offseason, Drake will deal with the typical carousel questions.

Will Darian DeVries land a different coaching gig? Will Tucker DeVries enter the NBA Draft or see which Power Five programs might be interested? How many – if any – players will the Bulldogs lose to the transfer portal?

Drake's Tucker DeVries shoots against Washington State during Thursday's NCAA Tournament game in Omaha.

But that is all in the future.

For now, let’s look back at some of the highs and lows of another 20-plus win season from Drake men’s basketball.

Tucker DeVries certainly lived up to the hype this season

Year after year, scouts from the National Basketball Association have shown up to watch the son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries play for Drake. And each year, Tucker DeVries’ stock has risen.

This year, the younger DeVries cemented his spot as one of the top players in all of Division I. Not just in Des Moines. Not just in Iowa. But on a national scale.

Entering the NCAA Tournament, DeVries was averaging 21.8 points per game – sixth-most across all NCAA Division I ballers.

He backed up his scoring with averages of 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, and he collected five double-doubles. His defense improved, he diversified his shots, and he took on a larger leadership role.

Darian DeVries made the transition to an almost completely new roster look easy

Ten new faces on the roster.

That was a point of major concern in the preseason.

How could Drake duplicate its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title run from last season after graduating a trio of super seniors?

And yet, Drake did just that: The Bulldogs won the MVC Tournament, again, and returned to the NCAA Tournament, again.

This time, Darian DeVries’ squad did it with a transfer and a freshman in the starting lineup. Those two players – transfer Atin Wright and freshman Kevin Overton – seamlessly filled gaps left in the lineup. Wright and Overton were second and third in scoring behind Tucker DeVries.

Ethan Roberts, the 2023 Patriot League Rookie of the Year, never took the court

Roberts missed the entire season with an undisclosed injury. He transferred from Army to Drake with a résumé of success from his first season of college basketball.

Roberts averaged 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in his freshman season at West Point. He shot 47.6% from the field, 40.7% from 3-point range and 84.8% from the charity stripe.

But he didn’t register a minute of playing time. During media day, Roberts shared with the Register that he got hurt in the summer but did not elaborate on the extent of his injury.

When asked about Roberts’ status after the Texas Southern game in November, Darian DeVries said only that he was “dealing with a medical issue.” There was no update on Roberts' status through the remainder of the season.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake basketball's 2023-24 season: Highs and lows end in March Madness