Looking back on the Conner-Washington family sports dynasty

Sports are a big thing in the big, blended Conner-Washington family.

Mostly football, that is, with some baseball and basketball mixed in.

It all started with Dennis Conner, the now Athletic Director at Central High School. Conner is a first-generation student and athlete. He began playing football in the seventh grade, eventually playing at Central High School from 1980-1983, then going on to play at Jackson State University for five years where he was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

"(My love for football) was something I received as a child," Conner said. "I used it as a tool and a vehicle to get my education."

The oldest of six, Conner has five younger siblings — Matthew, Maggie, Roderick, Demetric and Deon — all who took after Conner and his love for sports.

Dennis Conner and Deon Washington with their siblings Matthew, Maggie, Roderick and Demetric

His late brother, Matthew Conner, who passed away in 2015, was a former all-state basketball player at Central High School. His youngest brother, Deon Washington, played baseball, basketball and football, and even grew up as the ball boy for many of Central's state championship teams — including the back-to-back 1990-91 state championship basketball teams and 1995 state championship football team.

After his graduation from Jackson State, Conner returned to Tuscaloosa and immediately began getting involved in Tuscaloosa City Schools and sports. He began his first tenure at Central High School in 1988. He has coached pretty much every sport in the book — track and field, softball, football, flag football and baseball.

He left Central for a bit, spending a portion of his career at East Wood Middle School, where he was the middle school defensive coordinator. After his time at East Wood concluded in 2001, he returned to the Tuscaloosa City School System, while also taking on the role of the defensive coordinator for the Stillman College football program from 1999-2009.

He completed coaching at Stillman in 2009 but has been at Central since 2001. Currently, he is the girl's flag football coach and one of the Athletic Directors at Central.

His youngest brother, Deon, followed in Conner's footsteps. Washington began coaching at the age of 19, and even coached alongside his brother at Central, coaching football, baseball and flag football up until 2022. Now, Washington is the head football coach at Greensboro High School, just wrapping up his first season at the helm of the Raiders program.

Dennis Conner and Deon Washington with the Central girl's flag football team

"I've kind of been around coaching and teaching my whole life," Washington said. "It's been pretty much my whole life. I started coaching at 19, and here I am 18 years later."

The family's love for sports was something that has been passed down from generation to generation.

Dennis and his wife Carol, who married in 1995, have three children. Their eldest, Travaris Sr., followed in his father's footsteps, playing football and baseball at Central, going on to play baseball at Stillman College. Their middle child, Jalen, is a professional fisherman, followed by their youngest Jada, a recent graduate of Northridge High School. Jada competed in track and field at Northridge and is a current freshman microbiology student at Auburn University. Deon has daughter Jya Johnson, a graduate of Paul Bryant High School and the University of Alabama's Crossing Points Program.

Conner's 11 grandkids even inherited the family's athletic gene. His two oldest grandsons, Travaris Jr. and Jaden Banks play on the Hillcrest football team, which just completed its second-straight undefeated regular season. Travaris Jr. is also a four-star safety who is committed to play football next year at the University of Mississippi, and he said his love for the sport stems from his grandfather, but also his mother, Shaquanda Peay.

Dennis Conner pictured with his 11 grandchildren

"I first started playing football when I was five," Banks said. "My family, they grew up playing football, so my mom introduced it to me at a young age.

"(My grandfather) of course was a big football player, so I guess it rubbed off on me a little bit."

There is also grandson Dylan, who is 12-years-old and attends Hillcrest Middle School, playing for the 12U West Alabama Falcons. Despite being the youngest, Washington said he believes his nephew is the most talented athlete in the family.

"I know he is impartial, but TJ is not the most gifted out of the ones in the family," Washington said. "The baby brother, Dylan, is the one."

His older brother even agreed to the sentiment.

"(Dylan) is going to be the best," Banks said. "He is the youngest and me and (Jaden) rubbed off on him."

