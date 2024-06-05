Looking back at Colorado’s history against Oklahoma State

Colorado football will soon have an opportunity to get some revenge against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who soured “The Rise” by beating the Buffs in the 2016 Alamo Bowl.

The Buffaloes mostly held their own against the Cowboys dating back to their first meeting in 1920, compiling an all-time record of 26-19-1. This included an impressive eight-game winning streak during the golden period of Buffs football from 1989 to 1996.

Colorado was coming off 10 straight losing seasons when everything finally came together in 2016. The Buffaloes ran through their schedule, posting a 10-2 regular season record and a Pac-12 South title. They couldn’t overcome the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but the Cowboys awaited in San Antonio.

Colorado never gained a foothold in the game, with the Cowboys taking a 17-0 halftime lead en route to a 38-8 final. CU has only made a bowl game once since 2016, but 2024 represents a great opportunity for the Buffs to end that streak and gain some revenge against OK State now that the two teams are back in the Big 12 together. Colorado will host the Cowboys at Folsom Field on Nov. 29 in the regular season finale.

