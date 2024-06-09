Looking back at Colorado’s history against rival Nebraska

You can understand why Colorado football fans are basking in the fact that the Nebraska Cornhuskers haven’t beaten the Buffs in nearly 5,000 days.

Historically, the rival Cornhuskers have had CU’s number more often than not, leading the series with an all-time record of 49-21-2. From 1962 to 2000, Colorado beat Nebraska only four times in 39 total meetings.

Since then, the series has been very close, with Colorado winning 7 of the last 13 games, including a current three-game winning streak dating back to 2018. If Colorado can beat Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 7, the Buffs will set a new record for their longest winning streak in the series. And with no future matchups currently scheduled, they can keep the Big Red stewing in frustration for even longer.

Check out the highlights from Colorado’s infamous 62-36 win over Nebraska in 2001:

