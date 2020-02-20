Looking back at Cliff Tucker's buzzer-beater that carried Terps over Georgia Tech in 2010

With 1.5 seconds to go and down by one, Maryland guard Eric Hayes scanned the floor and found his teammate Cliff Tucker on the left wing.

Tucker didn't have to time to make a move, so he simply let it go from three and canned the game-winner to give the Terps a shocking late-season win over Georgia Tech. It was the third victory of a seven-game winning streak to close the 2010 season for Gary Williams and his group.

A shot we'll always remember.



A man we'll never forget.



Rest easy Cliff. #ForeverATerp pic.twitter.com/JiR25MlfuR







— Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 29, 2018

It's been 10 years since Tucker stunned Georgia Tech with his epic buzzer-beater, which is still one of Maryland's best basketball moments in the program's history.

The 2010 Terps, led by Grieves Vazquez finished the season on a 10-1 sprint into the ACC tournament. They won the regular-season conference championship, beating out the eventual National Champion Duke Blue Devils, but ultimately lost their conference tournament opener to, guess who, Georgia Tech.

Maryland entered the NCAA tournament as a four-seed. After an easy win over Houston in the first round, the Terps fell to Michigan State by two points. The Spartans went on to the Final Four thanks to Northern Iowa upsetting top-seeded Kansas, so Maryland was left to wonder what could have been if they got past Tom Izzo's bunch.

So in the end, the season wasn't the success it was setting up to be as Tucker helped lead a late-season surge. But hey, they'll always have his buzzer-beater.

Tucker passed away in a car accident in 2018.

