Looking back at Breanna Stewart at 26, as she becomes 27

Breanna Stewart has made 27 trips around the sun, and after each one, she’s accomplished something.

Whether it was her first steps, first words, first bucket, a championship, an Olympic medal, personal accolade, each year of her life has had a defining moment.

As she turns 27 today, let's look back at a remarkable, and historic, past 365 days!

WNBA Champion and more

Stewart returned from an Achilles injury that sidelined her for the 2019 WNBA season. The power forward returned to the court during the “wubble” and it was like she never left.

On the Storm’s trip to another title, she averaged a career-high 25.7 points, coupled with 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks. While shooting 53.8% from the field, 50% from three, and 85.2% from the free-throw.

If there was a ‘Comeback Player of the Year' in the WNBA, she would’ve won it. Especially after her playoff dominance.

She did go on to win the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP and the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

Engaged. Married. Baby Girl

Stewart and her wife, Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont, welcomed their first child, Ruby, born via surrogate, on August 9.

Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay



August 9, 2021



📸: Anna Burns for TOGETHXR pic.twitter.com/nth63w11yy — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) August 16, 2021

The couple got engaged in May and married on July 6. Their journey over the past year was documented by media company Togethxr in collaboration with Bleacher Report.

“Why can’t I be the best player and also have a baby, but not carry a baby?” Stewart asked in the video. “Why can’t we do both?

The best part of this year has been becoming a mother and growing a family with my incredible wife, @Martaxargay. Excited to introduce Ruby, born on 8/9/21, to the world.



Thank you to @togethxr for documenting our journey.https://t.co/SfIn1pPjuF pic.twitter.com/L4RE1dJXr3 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) August 16, 2021

Now, she can add “mom” to her resume!

Olympic Gold Medalist

Back in 2016, Stewart made her Olympic debut as the big-name prospect. At that time she didn't receive much playing time and was just happy to be there and gain experience.

Fast forward a few years and she’s a focal point of the women’s basketball team winning another gold medal. She was third on the team in scoring at 15 points, behind A’ja Wilson and Brittney Griner.

Winning a championship then a gold medal in the span of a few months doesn't happen often.

2021 WNBA season

Similar to her 2020 season and Olympic play, Stewart’s 2021 WNBA season has also been stellar. She’s third in points (20.4), second in rebounds (10.1), second in blocks (1.9), and first in double-doubles (13).

Her MVP-like play has the Storm at 18-8, good enough for third in the league. She was also the main catalyst as to why the team won some extra money by defeating the Connecticut Sun as the league’s inaugural Commissioner's Cup Champions, earning the tournament's MVP award. Oh, and she won an ESPY for "Best WNBA Player".

Her 26th year on the planet was darn good. Cheers to a healthy and successful 27th!