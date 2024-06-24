Looking back on the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Championship parade

The Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship is officially in the books, as is the traditional duck boat parade put together by the City of Boston to honor their world champion Celtics. It was quite the spectacle, with the event itself drawing over a million fans in the midst of a brutal heat wave in the region.

It was an event to soak in for fans of the team, many of whom are already casting their eyes toward extending the Celtics lead over their Western Conference rival Los Angeles Lakers with a record 19th banner. To talk it over, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning welcomed the boston Globe’s Gary Washburn to the “Garden Report” podcast to talk about the duck boat parade in Boston on Friday celebrating their championship and to look ahead to the 2024 offseason.

Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire