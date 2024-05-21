Looking back at some of the best plays from the Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers East semis

The Boston Celtics eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2024 NBA Playoffs while employing some ridiculously underrated tactics to do so.

This week, the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a deep dive into veteran big man Al Horford’s mind-boggling switching abilities, defensive menace Jrue Holiday’s timing on offensive rebounds, backup big man Luke Kornet’s passing out of the short roll, and much more.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about some of the most outstanding plays made by the Celtics in the last round of the postseason.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire