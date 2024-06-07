Looking back on the Bears’ all-time trade in franchise history

The Chicago Bears did an incredible thing for their franchise just last year. General manager Ryan Poles pulled the trigger on a trade that redefined the franchise moving forward that will help them build a winner.

After earning the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as the worst team in the league, they opted to forgo selecting a quarterback and ride with Justin Fields. The result? One of the best trades in NFL history.

The Bears traded the top selection to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that has turned into wide receiver DJ Moore, right tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, quarterback Caleb Williams and a 2025 second-round selection still on the way.

While the trade isn’t finalized yet — with that second rounder to be — it’s already one of the greatest trades in franchise history.

For one, Moore became their No. 1 receiver immediately. Even with inconsistent quarterback play from Justin Fields in 2023, Moore stood out as one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

Wright, selected at 10th overall in 2023, was one of the Bears’ best offensive linemen and looks the part of a franchise right tackle. It won’t be long until he is helping the Bears have one of the best offensive lines as a result.

Stevenson, selected at 56th overall in 2023, started immediately as a rookie and emerged as a playmaker in the secondary. With one year under his belt, Stevenson will look to build off a strong finish in his first season.

Carolina was the worst team in the NFL last season, which led to the Bears getting the No. 1 pick and selecting quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago has never had a star quarterback that is considered elite. Williams may end up being that guy.

Getting Moore, Wright and Stevenson out of that trade is very good right off the bat. Add in Williams’ potential and you could be talking about one of the greatest trades ever made in NFL history.

As for Carolina, they selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who struggled during his rookie year. C.J. Stroud, who was selected second overall by the Houston Texans, looks like the much better player. That is going to be a painful comparison for a long time if Young doesn’t take a step. That isn’t Chicago’s problem though as they got the best of the deal by far.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire