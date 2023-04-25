Looking back at the Bears’ 2022 rookie draft class

The Chicago Bears drafted 11 players in the 2022 NFL draft, as well as added a handful of undrafted rookies, where a number of them made significant contributions on offense, defense or special teams during their rookie season.

There were some rookies that shined brighter than others and some that made the most of their limited opportunities. But it’s clear the future is bright with this 2022 draft class, general manager Ryan Poles’ first.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, we’re taking a look back at Chicago’s rookie class from last year, featuring both draft picks and undrafted free agents.

CB Kyler Gordon (Round 2, Pick 39)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon’s rookie season started off on the wrong foot. As a starter from Week 1, Gordon was picked on relentlessly by opposing quarterbacks. He was allowing chunk plays in the passing game and wasn’t able to catch up to what offenses were doing. If he was being graded for the first half of the season, Gordon likely would have failed. But the Bears’ top overall selection from the 2022 NFL Draft began turning things around. Gordon’s run defense was solid all year, but his passing defense finally showed signs of improvement. He notched three interceptions over his final eight games and showed his ability to read quarterbacks and receivers to make plays on the ball. Gordon showed versatility by playing both inside and outside cornerback, but a full offseason at one position may do wonders for his development. — Brendan Sugrue

S Jaquan Brisker (Round 2, Pick 48)

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Brisker established himself as Ryan Poles’ best draft pick, where he showed his potential as a cornerstone member of this defense moving forward. Brisker led the team with four sacks and had the second-most tackles (104). He added five tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. While a concussion knocked him out two games, Brisker played nearly every snap on defense. Aside from his individual production, Brisker’s comfort in the box allowed his running mate Jackson to thrive in his natural free safety role. — Alyssa Barbieri

WR Velus Jones Jr. (Round 3, Pick 71)

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

A strong finish did wonders for Velus Jones Jr., who was heading straight for a failing grade until he impressed over the final few weeks of the season. The third-round rookie struggled to do anything right, whether it was catching a ball as a receiver, catching a ball as a returner, or fumbling the ball as a runner. Nothing was working and he was even benched for a portion of the season. But thanks to injuries, Jones got a second chance and made the most of it. His receiving skills improved, he was dangerous as a kick returner, and he had one of the plays of the year in the final game where he toed the sideline for a 42-yard rushing touchdown. Jones will need to ride that momentum into 2023, but he had a promising finish to his rookie season. — Brendan Sugrue

LT Braxton Jones (Round 5, Pick 168)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All things considered, Jones had an impressive debut at left tackle. The fifth-round rookie was thrust into the starting lineup from the start of the season, and he had a solid year. Jones was the 12th highest-graded rookie in the NFL, per PFF, where he ranked second as a run blocker and fourth in pass protection among rookie offensive linemen. Jones struggled against the bull rush, and it’s clear he needs to bulk up and get stronger this offseason. But given his rookie season and praise from Ryan Poles, it certainly feels like Jones will likely be the starting left tackle heading into 2023. — Alyssa Barbieri

DE Dominique Robinson (Round 5, Pick 174)

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

In the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Robinson notched 1.5 sacks with a tackle for loss and made key stops all day long. It looked like general manager Ryan Poles had found a diamond in the rough who could surprise as a rookie. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition as the season continued on. Robinson had a quiet rookie campaign the rest of the way, with multiple games of not registering a statistic despite playing plenty of snaps. But Robinson was always going to be a project the moment he was picked. He’s a converted wide receiver and is still learning how to play the position. This season wasn’t unexpected and he has the opportunity to take a step with a full offseason in 2023. — Brendan Sugrue

OL Zachary Thomas (Round 6, Pick 186)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas failed to make the Bears’ 53-man roster but was signed to their practice squad. The Rams signed Thomas off Chicago’s practice squad on Nov. 18. Considering Thomas never played a regular-season snap for the Bears, he gets a failing grade. — Alyssa Barbieri

RB Trestan Ebner (Round 6, Pick 203)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Ebner wowed fans in training camp and showed signs of explosiveness during the preseason. But when the games started counting, he wasn’t able to deliver the same results. The sixth-round rookie out of Baylor struggled to have success, unable to take advantage of the opportunities that were presented to him. Ebner totaled 43 of his 54 rushing yards in back-to-back games early in the year, then didn’t do much the rest of the way. What’s worse, his receiving output was abysmal and that was his strength coming out of college. Perhaps expectations were too high given Herbert’s sudden emergence last year as a sixth-round pick, but Ebner failed to stand out in any way. — Brendan Sugrue

C Doug Kramer (Round 6, Pick 207)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kramer started training camp as Lucas Patrick’s backup center, and he saw reps with the first-team after Patrick was sidelined with an injury. But Kramer suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the preseason, and he didn’t see the field as a rookie. — Alyssa Barbieri

OL Ja'Tyre Carter (Round 7, Pick 226)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Carter, a sixth-round rookie, spent his entire rookie season on the active roster. He appeared in three games last season, but he only saw the field on offense in Week 18. — Alyssa Barbieri

S Elijah Hicks (Round 7, Pick 254)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hicks, a seventh-round draft pick out of California, served mostly in a reserve role on defense and was a special teams contributor during his rookie season. Hicks did get two starts on the year, including in the season finale against the Vikings, where he had his best outing with 11 total tackles and a forced fumble — and that was before he suffered a concussion. Considering Hicks was a seventh-round pick, the Bears got good value, and he’ll be a key reserve and special teams contributor moving forward. — Alyssa Barbieri

P Trenton Gill (Round 7, Pick 255)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had a new punter for the first time in eight seasons when they selected Trenton Gill in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gill graded out as a below-average punter in various categories. He averaged 46 yards per punt, good for 23rd among punters and had 39.6 net yards per punt, 29th among punters. Gill also had one punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown. It was a so-so debut for Gill, who does provide versatility as a place kicker. But his rookie year was nothing to write home about. Hopefully he can build strength in his leg going into Year 2. — Brendan Sugrue

LB Jack Sanborn (Undrafted Rookie)

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Sanborn was one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 season, and all it took was Roquan Smith being traded to the Ravens for Sanborn to get his shot. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin showed his potential during the preseason, where he quickly became a fan favorite, and that translated to the regular season in his six starts. Sanborn showcased his elite instincts and solid tackling that brought consistency to the front seven. He had 48 solo tackles in six starts and was on pace to lead the league (had he started all 17 games). Sanborn also earned a nod on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team. Unfortunately, Sanborn’s impressive rookie campaign was cut short by injury. — Alyssa Barbieri

CB Jaylon Jones (Undrafted Rookie)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jones was one of the unlikely undrafted free agents to make the active roster in late summer and wound up playing a significant role on defense for the Bears, in part because of injuries. He was active for 16 games, eight of which he was on the field for more than 50% of the defensive snaps. Jones struggled mightily early in the year, particularly against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 when Kirk Cousins constantly picked on him in the passing game. But like other players, Jones played better the more experience he got. He was solid against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills late in the year and could amount to a reliable reserve defensive back. Jones had zero expectations and wound up becoming a key player down the stretch. — Brendan Sugrue

CB Josh Blackwell (Undrafted Rookie)

USA Today Sports

Blackwell was another undrafted free agent who wound up playing significant snaps for the Bears down the stretch. He was claimed off waivers and quickly became a solid special teams player, forcing a fumble on a punt return against the New York Giants. Blackwell didn’t see his first defensive snap until Week 13 when players such as Gordon and Vildor were out due to injury. Blackwell boasted speed in the secondary whenever he was on the field and is a player who kept up with receivers downfield to help force incompletions. His defensive snaps were limited so it’s difficult to gauge how well he can play as a slot corner but he has a special teams spot locked up at the very least. — Brendan Sugrue

LB Sterling Weatherford (Undrafted Rookie)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Weatherford was claimed off waivers ahead of the season, where he served as a key special teams contributor during his rookie season. Still, he didn’t see the field on defense, which makes it impossible to evaluate him as a whole. — Alyssa Barbieri

S A.J. Thomas (Undrafted Rookie)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas, an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan, appeared in five games in limited fashion, primarily on special teams. But he saw some action during to injuries in the secondary, where he totaled four tackles. Still, it’s hard to evaluate Thomas given he spent most of the year on the practice squad and saw the field sparingly. — Alyssa Barbieri

TE Jake Tonges (Undrafted Rookie)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tonges shined in the preseason, but didn’t record a statistic during the regular season and played just 16 snaps on offense the entire year. He’ll look to earn more playing time this spring and summer for the 2023 season. — Alyssa Barbieri

