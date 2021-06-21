LOOKING BACK: Athletes record big plays for area teams

Jun. 21—From walk-off hits to game-winning shots, the previous year of high school sports and college sports featured big plays from teams and athletes in the area.

The previous school year featured too many big plays from area athletes for all of them to get the recognition they deserve, but at least some of those memorable plays earned credit as some of the top plays from the past year of sports.

Givens blocks punt, scores touchdown

The Chickasha football team opened the 2020 season with a dominant 47-14 win over the Altus Bulldogs and scored the team's first touchdown in a way that did not come on defense or offense.

Instead, Chickasha grabbed an early lead over Altus on special teams. Ronald Givens blocked an Altus punt on fourth down and returned that blocked punt for a touchdown.

Eaton records walk-off hit against Cyril

The Chickasha softball team faced an early test against the Cyril Lady Pirates in the 2020 season and needed heroics late in the game to pick up a win. After other Chickasha players stepped up, Leighanne Eaton continued the offensive heroics that Chickasha needed and ended the game.

Cyril took its only lead of the game in the top half of the seventh inning and held an 8-7 lead heading to the bottom half of the inning. Eaton — a sophomore during the season — stepped up and came up big, driving in the tying run and game-winning run with a walk-off hit to give the Lady Chicks a 9-8 victory.

Plott puts Tuttle softball ahead for good in 11th inning

The 2020 Class 4A state title game featured plenty of drama.

The Tuttle Lady Tigers and Lone Grove Lady Longhorns battled in Oklahoma City for the state title and needed extra innings to decide the winner. The two teams were even at six in the top of the 11th inning, and Zoey Plott stepped up for the Lady Tigers.

Plott put the Lady Tigers ahead for good with an RBI single, and Tuttle ended up with an 8-6 victory. The Lady Tigers won the softball program's fourth state title in five seasons with the victory.

Hall buries game-winning shot at buzzer

In a season in which the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team won the Sooner Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament, the Drovers faced adversity.

The Drovers were nearing a heartbreaking home loss in the regular season to the Stars of Oklahoma City after a late 3-pointer gave the Stars a 69-68 lead over the Drovers. But Stephon Hall did not let that happen.

Hall received the ball and raced down the court before putting up a desperation shot that gave the Drovers a 71-69 win at the buzzer. The NAIA announced that the play was its No. 1 play of the season.

Muncy buries late shot in area tournament

The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Hooker Lady Bulldogs went down to the wire with a spot in the Class 2A state tournament on the line.

Am-Po and Hooker were even at 37 points apiece with the game winding down.

The Lady Panthers had the ball and got the ball to Caton Muncy in the post. Muncy managed to get a shot up despite being closely guarded and scored the final two points of the game with under a second remaining.

Hooker did not score, and Am-Po came up with a win in the area championship game. The Lady Panthers advanced to state for the second season in a row.