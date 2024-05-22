Looking back at 2024 NSU spring sports

May 21—The spring athletic slate has come and gone for Northeastern State University. NSU finished another strong season, with some teams making the NCAA Regional and other players earning conference recognition.

Golf

Both the men's and women's golf had banner seasons. Each made an appearance in the NCAA Regional Tournament. The Lady RiverHawks shot the best round of the event during the final day, but weren't able to move on past a seventh-place finish. After sneaking into the NCAA Regional, the RiverHawks finished in 14th.

Baseball

It wasn't the most successful season for the RiverHawks in Sunny Gollows' first yer out, but there were still bright spots for the 20-win RiverHawks. Tyson Fourkiller looks to be a future core piece for NSU after leading the conference with a .402 batting average. Fourkiller earned national and conference recognition for his season. Gage Williams, Isaiah Keller and C.J. Briley joined Fourkiller with conference honors.

Softball

Softball also went through a head coaching change this season, with Rachel Rhodes taking over as NSU head coach. Despite only picking up 10 wins this season, the RiverHawks scored a couple of strong shutout wins along the way. Maddie Messenger had a strong season, earning her a place on the All-Conference squad.

Tennis

The tennis team had a strong season that included an upset win over 20th-ranked Northwest Missouri. Despite falling in the semifinals, the RiverHawks placed Sandri Mari Marti on the All-Conference team. Mari Marti earned another nod with her doubles partner, Tegan Heaton.

