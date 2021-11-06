Looking back on the 2017 recruiting class and it’s impact on the 2021 Oklahoma Sooner Sooners

The bye week is the perfect time for reminiscing and reflecting as the current Oklahoma Sooners enjoy their time off relaxing, resting, and recovering from a grueling stretch where they played football for nine straight weeks.

These 2021 Sooners are led in part by many seniors who are looking to cement their legacy in Sooner history. Specifically, we’ll look at the Sooners of the 2017 class. Some have come and gone but upon further review, it’s hard not to marvel at the work of the Sooners coaching staff (past and present) for being instrumental in landing and developing such talent.

As it stands, eight of the 28 members of that class are already in the NFL. CeeDee Lamb, Tre Brown, Kenneth Murray, Creed Humphrey, Adrian Ealy, Marquise Brown, Tre Norwood, and Trey Sermon (yes, he transferred to Ohio State but he spent 3 years in Norman).

Current members of that class like Justin Broiles, Jeremiah Hall, Marquis Hayes, Isaiah Thomas, Tyrese Robinson, and Kennedy Brooks are on the precipice of the NFL themselves.

Let’s take a look at these seniors and their contributions to the program and their role going forward for the remainder of the season.

Justin Broiles, DB

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Now a redshirt senior, Justin Broiles was the crown jewel of the 2017 class at the time.

Ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals, and Scout out of high school, Broiles was supposed to bring a lot of stability and ability to the Sooners defensive back room.

While it hasn’t manifested into quite that, Broiles has been a strong and sturdy veteran piece for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch this season.

Story continues

He currently is starting at nickel and has made some very strong plays for a secondary that has had its ups and downs. With Jeremiah Criddell’s return still up in the air and Billy Bowman still getting adjusted to college football, Broiles will have to continue to deliver over the next few months as the Sooners try to realize their goals.

Marquis Hayes, OG

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Marquis Hayes, like so many in this class, is what one would consider a gem.

Hayes wasn’t a top 100 recruit. In fact, on 247Sports he was ranked as the 264th best player in the class. Under the tutelage of offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, Hayes has started every game for the last three seasons (including this year) at left guard and was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree last year.

He contemplated making the jump to the NFL after the season but decided to come back, improve his stock and compete for a national title.

So far this year he’s been one of the Sooners’ most dominant and consistent offensive performers. He alongside Creed Humphrey has paved the way for some prolific offensive production in Norman. It certainly won’t be long before we see him playing on Sundays.

Tyrese Robinson, OL

Brett Deering/Getty Images

If you look at the class as a whole Tyrese Robinson might stand out as the type of guy that most encompasses why Oklahoma has held such a firm grip on the conference and has been to the CFP twice already in his time here.

Robinson, like Marquis Hayes, redshirted as he sat behind other veteran players. He worked hard and found his way onto the field in 2018 and became a full-time starter in 2019. He has started every game for Oklahoma since 2019 mostly at right guard with some spot starts at right tackle until this year.

He’s now the Sooners starting right tackle and has held his own despite being a more natural fit at guard. He’s been solid as a rock there and it’s very obvious due to his strength the Sooners love running to the right side.

He may be the team’s best pass blocker leading the team in 2020 with an 84.2 pass-blocking grade by PFF, which was the highest among the team’s starters. Yes, even ahead of fellow classmate Creed Humphrey who is on his way to some serious hardware as a rookie in the NFL.

Robinson, like Hayes, has business to finish. A national title is still obtainable and going out conference champions every year he was on the roster is still a possibility.

Jeremiah Hall, H-Back

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Hall is a rarity for the Sooners. An East Coast guy from the state of North Carolina.

Hall represents something the Sooners have been adamant about over the last 10 years and that is branching recruiting ties out to the east and west coasts.

Hall followed Dimitri Flowers as the Sooners Swiss army knife on offense playing the H-Back role, which combines the run blocking of a fullback with the pass-catching need of a modern tight end. Hall can do it all.

He’s done all of it while being a leader on and off the field. Hall was named as a captain, and despite the Sooners’ ups and downs earlier this season has maintained that they would figure it out.

All of their goals are still in front of Hall and his teammates. Behind a leader like Jeremiah Hall, the Sooners have every shot to realize their goals.

Isaiah Thomas, DL

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas has seen some things in his time as a defensive player at Oklahoma.

He came in under Mike Stoops and will be finishing his time under the supervision of Alex Grinch.

The Sooners defense is no longer the deli-style swiss cheese it once was and now resembles a real and formidable defense to compliment the usual high-powered Oklahoma offenses.

Thomas is a major part of that.

After sticking through coordinator changes, Thomas has elevated his play. He’s found himself as a versatile defensive lineman, comfortable playing inside and outside. He garnered second-team All-Big 12 honors last year. He’s at the forefront of a talented defensive line that is going to have to shoulder the load and be catalysts for the remainder of this season.

His future is also on Sundays but again, his legacy as a Sooner is far from over.

Kennedy Brooks, RB

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The starting running back for the Sooners has had a phenomenal career. Kennedy Brooks has become the workhorse back and hasn’t let it go.

In current San Francisco 49er Trey Sermon, Brooks has carved out his own lane.

His best game as a Sooner came against their biggest rival earlier this season. Brooks ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in an all-time Oklahoma win over Texas.

He’s on pace for his third straight year of 1,000 rushing yard season.

As steady as they come, Brooks will carry the ball quite a bit in the coming weeks as the balance Oklahoma desperate craves is also the likely catalyst to them maximizing their offense over the final month of the regular season.

Final Thoughts

This 2017 recruiting class is special. The eight Sooners already in the NFL confirm that. There’s a real chance the Sooners add five or six more from this class in April cementing almost half of their 28 players from the 2017 recruiting class went on to play professional football.

CeeDee Lamb, starting receiver for the Dallas Cowboys is probably the most famous and is on the verge of superstardom while playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott.

Creed Humphrey is dominating NFL defensive linemen as a rookie and is on his way to some major recognition at the season’s end.

Marquise Brown is a starter and is having his best season as a Baltimore Raven playing with Lamar Jackson.

Tre Norwood is a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers while Tre Brown recently got his first start for the Seattle Seahawks.

Adrian Ealy is developing on the Ravens practice Squad and Kenneth Murray of the Los Angeles Chargers landed on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team after being drafted.

Sooner coaches of the past and present have had a big impact on the recruitment of these guys and the coaches that have helped develop them.

Overall, this class had some major flameouts but of the guys that stayed and stuck it out for multiple years, the Sooners can’t complain too much about their return on investment when you are knocking on the door of putting half of your class into the NFL.

For the remaining members of the class still at Oklahoma, they still have a goal to achieve. That one goal is to win a national title.

