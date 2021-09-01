Looking at Auburn’s top individual matchups vs Akron

Auburn will have a simple task on Saturday when they host the Akron Zips this weekend.

Still, it will be fun to watch a handful of one-on-one matchups in Saturday’s battle in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers have question marks along the offensive line and some of those may get answered this weekend. Auburn fans will also the new defense dominate in some phases of the game.

Watching Akron, there is not a lot of things that they are good at but they do have some leaders and new faces on their roster.

Let’s take a look at some of the top individual matchups that Auburn fans should look for Saturday night.

QB Kato Nelson vs S Smoke Monday

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Akron's Nelson had a few decent games last year for the Zips, including when he threw for over 300 against Ohio. He is important for their success. In fact, there are articles on the Akron beat have Nelson being the one chance that they have of being successful this year. He can be effective with his feet. Monday will have the opportunity to stop Nelson in his tracks.

RB Teon Dollard vs LB Owen Pappoe

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Dollard is probably the most talented player on Akron’s roster but there's a chance that he's not eligible. He got in some legal trouble over the offseason. He was charged with having a loaded gun without a license to carry back in March. Cole Gest may be the guy after him. He has some experience but Akron was one of the worst rushing attacks in college football. Gest did however have a 23 yard TD off of a swing pass against Maryland. He ran well in space. Pappoe will be all over Akron's running backs.

C Bryce Peterson vs DT Tony Fair

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Akron returns all of the starters on the offensive line. Peterson is the leader of the group as well as the oldest. New Auburn defensive tackle Tony Fair will be able to introduce himself to Auburn fans in his debut with plenty of opportunities to make plays.

LT Xaivor Gray vs DE Derick Hall

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Akron's Gray is a massive left tackle. He is listed at 6-foot-9, 315-pounds. His movement off of the ball is slow and will be a major mismatch on the edge when he needs to block Hall.

SS Jaylen Kelly-Powell vs WR Ja’Varrius Johnson

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Kelly-Powell is a grad transfer from Michigan. It looks like they plan to put him in the middle of the field. Auburn named Johnson as their starter in the slot. In this new offense, the slot receiver should attack the middle of the field a little bit more in years past.

OLB Michael Scott vs LT Austin Troxell and RT Brodarious Hamm

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Scott played some defensive end last year and they moved him outside a bit. He weighs 242 pounds so that probably makes a more natural fit. He played in all 12 games in 2019, forced two fumbles, registered some hurries. Auburn needs their offensive tackles to look clean and get some quality reps this Saturday.

