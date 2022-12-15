Looking at Auburn basketball: recent loss to Memphis offers a path to victory for USC

When the USC Trojans’ 2022-2023 basketball schedule came out, the game against Auburn was the biggest one on the nonconference slate.

This Sunday afternoon, the Tigers and Trojans will face off in a terrific matchup at the Galen Center.

Auburn has just one loss this season, and it was a nine-point defeat against Memphis in a Tiger-Tiger showdown.

Auburn trailed at the half by six, and it couldn’t get back on track in the second half. It was an uncharacteristic outing for Auburn, and this was the first time all season long that Bruce Pearl’s team allowed more than 80 points in a contest. In fact, it was the only time all season when any AU opponent scored more than 72 points, so the Auburn defense has been the calling card so far this season, as it usually is for a Bruce Pearl-coached team. Auburn relies on its defensive pressure to throw opponents off balance. Auburn offenses specifically and Pearl offenses generally will go through lulls, often when relying too much on the 3-point shot, but the defense is the anchor which stabilizes Pearl’s teams. Auburn can stay in games at the defensive end of the floor when it isn’t functioning well on offense.

Auburn’s leading scorer Wendell Green Jr, did his part once again, finishing with 14 points and five assists in the loss. But, they shot 38.1% from the field and just 25% from downtown, and the defense couldn’t contain Memphis.

Memphis star Kendric Davis went off, dropping 27 points with nine rebounds and six assists on 9-19 from the field. Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis will try to attain those numbers, but if they can’t, Reese Dixon-Waters will try to pick up the slack.

Against the Trojans, Auburn’s defense should think it can perform well: USC averages under 70 points per game. The worry for Auburn: USC also thrives on defense. It should be an old-school battle between two defenses which will try to be at the top of their game on Sunday afternoon in the Galen Center.

