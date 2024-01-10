Looking ahead at Texas’ 2024 receiving room

Texas will feature new faces regarding the wide receiver room in 2024, with all their top receiving targets leaving for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Jordan Whittington accounted for the top four in receiving yards, and while it will be hard to replace, it’s not impossible.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows what it will take to put the Longhorns’ receiving room back to what it was in 2023, and it was one of the best they’ve had in a long time.

Johntay Cook should be one of the main pieces in 2024. The freshman saw limited action this year, but it was expected when he is behind three NFL-caliber wide receivers.

Matthew Golden was also a huge addition to Texas via the transfer portal and will play a major role in the Longhorns’ offense next year.

Here is a look at the wide receivers that will likely make an impact for the Texas Longhorns in 2024.

Johntay Cook

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Johntay Cook was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class and saw limited action as a freshman due to being in one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country. The 6-foot-0, 186-pound speedy receiver from DeSoto will play a major part for Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense next season.

Matthew Golden

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Golden was a huge transfer portal addition by Steve Sarkisian and Texas. The former Houston Cougar totaled 404 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 and should exceed those numbers when playing in an elite offense led by star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Golden could be 2024’s version of Adonai Mitchell, who was also acquired via the transfer portal and made an immediate impact.

Ryan Wingo

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Wingo is a five-star wide receiver and the No. 2 player in his home state of Missouri for the 2023 class. Although he will be a true freshman, Wingo has an opportunity to receive significant snaps in 2024 and could be a major playmaker for the Longhorns.

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

DeAndre Moore didn’t record a reception in 2023 and was a freshman in the same boat as Johntay Cook as far as playing behind NFL wide receivers. Moore could be a dark horse waiting to explode, as he already is familiar with the offense and could be a leader in the locker room full of fresh faces.

Ryan Niblett

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Ryan Niblett was a four-star receiver coming out of high school and could see an uptick in playing time next season. He’s received high praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian through the year.

Aaron Butler

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Aaron Butler was a last-minute signee by Texas and was lured away from Arizona and Washington by Steve Sarkisian. Butler was initially committed to USC to play cornerback, then to Colorado, but decommitted and signed with the Longhorns during the early signing period. Although a freshman, he could see significant snaps depending on what he shows in the summer.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire