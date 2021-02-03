Looking Ahead: Super Bowl 56 Favorites

The 2020 NFL season is just about over… so no better time than now to start thinking about next season already. See below for more on Super Bowl 56 favorites.

No surprise, with Patrick Mahomes and a returning coaching staff, the Chiefs are once again the favorites, according to PointsBet, to win Super Bowl 56 at +600. The oddsmakers think Mahomes and company will make it a 3rd straight year in the big game.

Behind the Chiefs at +900 – second best odds in the NFL – is the Packers, who have lost in the NFC Championship in 2 straight seasons under Matt LaFleur.

After Kansas City and Green Bay, a trio of teams have odds of +1200 – the Ravens, Bills & Buccaneers – all teams that made it to the final 8 in 2020.

With 3 of the top 5 teams coming from the AFC, the next batch of teams naturally comes from the NFC… with the Rams clocking in at +1400, the 49ers at +1500, the Saints at +1600, and the Seahawks at +2000. Los Angeles has a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford, the 49ers should be returning several key players from injury but have lost several key coaches and the Saints have a question at quarterback for the first time in 15 years.

Rounding out the top 10 for Super Bowl 56 odds is Cleveland – who at +2200 has the 4th best odds to win the Super Bowl among AFC teams.

