Looking ahead to the Longhorns’ return to Houston to face Cougars

It’s bye week in Austin following an emotionally draining loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. The game mattered to Texas, but some coaches and players had to leave wondering whether or not they left it all on the field.

The positive from the situation is the Longhorns will get to remedy that sick feeling in their gut over the next six games. After recovering this week from the Oklahoma loss, the Houston Cougars will have the Longhorns’ full attention.

Houston is among the worst teams in the Power Five so far this season. The Cougars are the worst defense in the Big 12 so far. Head coach Dana Holgorson’s squad is allowing opponents 405.8 yards and 29.8 points per game. In the Texas offense’s worst performance of the season last week, Texas scored 30 points and totaled 527 yards of offense against Oklahoma.

The struggles for the Houston defense are equally distributed on the ground and through the air. The Cougars are No. 12 of 14 in the Big 12 in both passing (242.2) and rushing (163.6) yards allowed per contest.

On offense, the firepower is there for the Cougars who rank No. 8 in the Big 12 in yards per game (414). The team is third in the conference in passing yards per contest (281.2).

On the other side, Texas is No. 2 in the conference in passing yards per game (300.7), fourth in total yards per game (486.5) and seventh in rushing yards per contest (185.8).

It’s the perfect get-right game if Texas can execute. Texas will look to turn the corner against the Houston Cougars on October 21 at 3 p.m. CT on Fox.

🚨 Game time announcement 🚨 Texas at Houston on Oct. 21 will kickoff at 3:00 PM CT on FOX 🤘 pic.twitter.com/oIUBBJugJY — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire