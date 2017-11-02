Looking ahead with Jon Lester as Cubs try to reload for another World Series run

Jon Lester could never pick up a baseball again and the Cubs would still be satisfied with their $155 million investment. The parade down Michigan Avenue will always be worth it.

But 362 days later, Lester isn't ready to spend all his time hunting in Georgia and playing celebrity golf events. The Cubs still absolutely need Lester's presence and credibility. Not to prove that this franchise is serious about winning - the way his decision to sign with a last-place team after the 2014 season accelerated the rebuild - but to again anchor a rotation that might be at its most vulnerable point since those summers of flip deals.

Super-agent Scott Boras wants to keep all big-market teams in play for leverage - and Jake Arrieta is too savvy to completely rule out a return - but signs point to the Cy Young Award winner getting his nine-figure megadeal somewhere else. The expectation is John Lackey will retire and become the anti-David Ross, only popping up in Twitter photos when his family goes trick-or-treating with the Arrietas and Tommy La Stella. The farm system isn't producing internal solutions anytime soon.

That leaves Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and two giant question marks for this winter, the Cubs likely pursuing one free-agent starter (Alex Cobb?) and trading from their surplus of hitters (Ian Happ?) to get a young pitcher and continue the momentum from three straight trips to the National League Championship Series.

"Everybody involved has done nothing but deliver on their promises to me when I signed here," Lester said, crediting by name chairman Tom Ricketts, team president Theo Epstein, general manager Jed Hoyer and manager Joe Maddon after the Los Angeles Dodgers dismantled the Cubs in the NLCS.

"I know you guys are probably sick of me by now, but I've got a guaranteed three more to go, so suck on that one," Lester said, cracking up the reporters surrounding his locker inside the Wrigley Field clubhouse. "Hopefully, in those next three years, we're able to maybe win another one or two. That's up to these younger guys to carry my load on that one."