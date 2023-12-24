Looking ahead: What will the Giants focus on with elimination imminent during the 2023-24 season?

The Giants were essentially eliminated from postseason contention in last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. While the recent three-game winning streak kept them from being mathematically eliminated much later into the season than previously thought possible, they are likely to be officially out this weekend -- even if they shock the Eagles on Monday.

With that in mind, let’s consider what the Giants organization will be focused upon moving forwards and whether we can gather any clues about their intentions from how the rest of the season plays out.

The return of Daniel Jones

The Giants made a long-term commitment to Jones during the 2023 offseason, but the first year of the quarterback’s four-year contract didn’t go according to plan. He won just one of his six starts as he first missed time due to a neck injury and then suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

With the enormous financial commitment that the Giants made to Jones, he won’t be going anywhere next season -- although the team will be monitoring his rehab carefully to see if he’ll be ready to go in time for training camp or will start off on the PUP list.

Since they’ve lost more games than expected this season, the Giants could end up with a high draft pick. General manager Joe Schoen has said that the Giants will pick the best player available, but could that include one of the top quarterbacks to give themselves an alternative to Jones in the years ahead?

With Jones out, his backup Tyrod Taylor also got hurt, giving undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito a chance to prove that he has an NFL future too. While most analysts view DeVito as a career-backup type, it’s not impossible that he could build on his recent good performances and establish himself as someone who could even provide Jones with some competition down the road.



Oct 2, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching changes



Many analysts felt that head coach Brian Daboll was on the hot seat when the Giants dropped to 2-8 on the season. However, the recent three-game winning streak seems to have been enough to save his job.

After Daboll had guided the team to a postseason berth last season, the Giants’ front office and most of the fan base seem prepared to accept that their struggles this year had more to do with injuries and bad luck than poor coaching.

It’s not necessarily all been harmonious, though, as a recent report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports indicated that there was a growing rift between Daboll and his defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. For now, it looks like Martindale and Daboll are prepared to find a way to work well together, but it’s a situation worth paying attention to.

Pending free agents

Running back Saquon Barkley’s contractual status was a distraction throughout the 2023 offseason and the compromise ultimately reached was a one-year pact which means the two parties could find themselves back in the same situation.

Barkley showed his importance to the team this year as they are 5-6 with him in the lineup and 0-3 without him with every other running back on the roster having underwhelmed. He’s still been productive and is on course to surpass the thousand-yard barrier for the fourth time in his career. Clearly, he’s a leader whom they’d like to bring back -- but that may be easier said than done.

Among the Giants’ other players who are out of contract at the end of the season are two of their defensive leaders; cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney. It will create a big hole in the secondary if one or both of them aren’t re-signed.

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during warmups for their game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports / © Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Offseason targets

Based on the 2023 season, offensive line depth and a number one receiver would seem to be the Giants’ most obvious needs.

Evan Neal was drafted to be a long-term starter at offensive tackle, but he simply hasn’t been reliable enough -- neither in terms of his durability nor his on-field performance. Could New York target a veteran like Jonah Williams or Trent Brown as an upgrade? Another interesting option for the Giants to consider might be if they would consider signing Mekhi Becton to a prove-it deal if the Jets let him walk.

Despite investing money and picks into the wide receiver position over the past few seasons, nobody has stepped up as a No. 1. The fact that Darius Slayton is currently on course to lead them in receiving for a fourth straight year despite not starting off any of those seasons as a top option sums this up. They have some speed but most of their best receivers lack size. If they’re prepared to spend big on this position, they could get into the bidding war for Mike Evans. However, someone like DJ Chark might be a more realistic and affordable fit.

Draft priorities

As noted, the Giants look set to end up with a high pick and would pick sixth if the season ended today. If either of the top tackles - Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu -- or wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are still on the board when the Giants pick, that could give them a chance to address the above needs.

If not, then the Giants have already said they’ll look to get the best player available. Based on current mocks, this could be someone like tight end Brock Bowers or a pass rusher like Laiatu Latu or Dallas Turner. Latu or Turner could complement Kayvon Thibodeaux well on the edge.