Looking ahead to Georgia’s 2024 football schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs play one of the most challenging schedules in the country in 2024. Georgia has road games against two teams that made the College Football Playoff last season.
Georgia returns players like star quarterback Carson Beck, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, linebacker Smael Mondon, and more for the 2024 season. The Bulldogs have brought in a few key transfers, but lost over 15 players to the transfer portal. Georgia will face former UGA quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who is now at Kentucky, in Week 3.
Georgia’s season-opener against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta can’t get here soon enough. The Bulldogs will be playing in an expanded SEC in 2024 that no longer has divisions. Georgia does not face South Carolina for the first time in decades, but has a lot of fun games for fans to look forward to.
What is Georgia football’s full 2024 schedule? What Georgia opponents are projected to be ranked this fall?
Clemson Tigers (Neutral)
Date: Aug. 31
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Final Re-Rank: No. 18
Way-too-early ranking: No. 11
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (Home)
Date: Sept. 7
Location: Athens, Georgia
Final Re-Rank: N/A
Way-too-early ranking: N/A
Kentucky Wildcats (Away)
Date: Sept. 14
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Final Re-Rank: No. 48
Way-too-early ranking: N/A
Bye week
Date: Sept. 21
Alabama Crimson Tide (Away)
Date: Sept. 28
Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Final Re-Rank: No. 5
Way-too-early ranking: No. 2 (before Nick Saban retired)
Auburn Tigers (Home)
Date: Oct. 5
Location: Athens, Georgia
Final Re-Rank: No. 66
Way-too-early ranking: N/A
Mississippi State Bulldogs (Home)
Date: Oct. 12
Location: Athens, Georgia
Final Re-Rank: No. 85
Way-too-early ranking: N/A
Texas Longhorns (Away)
Date: Oct. 19
Location: Austin, Texas
Final Re-Rank: No. 4
Way-too-early ranking: No. 4
Bye week
Date: Oct. 26
Florida Gators (Neutral)
Date: Nov. 2
Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
Final Re-Rank: No. 73 (one spot behind Bowling Green)
Way-too-early ranking: N/A
Mississippi Rebels (Away)
Date: Nov. 9
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Final Re-Rank: No. 10
Way-too-early ranking: No. 5
Tennessee Volunteers (Home)
Date: Nov. 16
Location: Athens, Georgia
Final Re-Rank: No. 20
Way-too-early ranking: No. 12
UMass Minutemen (Home)
Date: Nov. 23
Location: Athens, Georgia
Final Re-Rank: No. 128
Way-too-early ranking: N/A
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Home)
Date: Nov. 30
Location: Athens, Georgia
Final Re-Rank: No. 52
Way-too-early ranking: N/A