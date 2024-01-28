Looking ahead to Georgia’s 2024 football schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs play one of the most challenging schedules in the country in 2024. Georgia has road games against two teams that made the College Football Playoff last season.

Georgia returns players like star quarterback Carson Beck, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, linebacker Smael Mondon, and more for the 2024 season. The Bulldogs have brought in a few key transfers, but lost over 15 players to the transfer portal. Georgia will face former UGA quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who is now at Kentucky, in Week 3.

Georgia’s season-opener against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta can’t get here soon enough. The Bulldogs will be playing in an expanded SEC in 2024 that no longer has divisions. Georgia does not face South Carolina for the first time in decades, but has a lot of fun games for fans to look forward to.

What is Georgia football’s full 2024 schedule? What Georgia opponents are projected to be ranked this fall?

Clemson Tigers (Neutral)

Date: Aug. 31

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Final Re-Rank: No. 18

Way-too-early ranking: No. 11

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (Home)

Date: Sept. 7



Location: Athens, Georgia

Final Re-Rank: N/A

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

Kentucky Wildcats (Away)

Date: Sept. 14



Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Final Re-Rank: No. 48

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

Bye week

Date: Sept. 21



Alabama Crimson Tide (Away)

Date: Sept. 28



Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama



Final Re-Rank: No. 5

Way-too-early ranking: No. 2 (before Nick Saban retired)

Auburn Tigers (Home)

Date: Oct. 5



Location: Athens, Georgia



Final Re-Rank: No. 66

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

Mississippi State Bulldogs (Home)

Date: Oct. 12



Location: Athens, Georgia



Final Re-Rank: No. 85

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

Texas Longhorns (Away)

Date: Oct. 19



Location: Austin, Texas



Final Re-Rank: No. 4

Way-too-early ranking: No. 4

Bye week

Date: Oct. 26



Florida Gators (Neutral)

Date: Nov. 2



Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Final Re-Rank: No. 73 (one spot behind Bowling Green)

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

Mississippi Rebels (Away)

Date: Nov. 9



Location: Oxford, Mississippi



Final Re-Rank: No. 10

Way-too-early ranking: No. 5

Tennessee Volunteers (Home)

Date: Nov. 16



Location: Athens, Georgia



Final Re-Rank: No. 20

Way-too-early ranking: No. 12

UMass Minutemen (Home)

Date: Nov. 23



Location: Athens, Georgia

Final Re-Rank: No. 128

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Home)

Date: Nov. 30



Location: Athens, Georgia

Final Re-Rank: No. 52

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

