Looking ahead to Colorado’s first-ever meeting with North Dakota State

The Colorado Buffaloes’ season opener against the North Dakota State Bison scares me, maybe even more than CU’s other two nonconference games.

The Bison have been the class of the Football Championship Subdivision ranks for a long time, claiming nine national championships since 2011. NDSU has also taken care of business when it decides to play Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, going 9-4 all-time with upsets over teams like Colorado State, Wyoming and Kansas State. Most notably, the Bison scored an upset over the then-No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes in 2016.

Some Buffs fans have tried to convince me that NDSU should be ripe for the taking as the Bison will be breaking in a new head coach this season with Tim Polasek taking over for Matt Entz. Polasek is no stranger to Fargo, however. He coached within the program as a position coach from 2006-12 before taking over as NDSU’s offensive coordinator from 2014-17.

Polasek knows what it takes to win big at the FCS level and will have the Bison ready for their first-ever game against Colorado on Aug. 29.

